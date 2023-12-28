What is tolerance? What are the dilemmas in confronting injustice and imprisoning the ego in a black box called hatred? It is the greatest human dilemma throughout the history of creation, experiences and relations between individuals and countries.

Today, when we contemplate the global scene and look at the relations between the countries of the world, we see how hatred creeps on people's eyelashes, how it assassinates the spirit of tolerance in them, and destroys familiarity and love.

Today, after man has achieved the highest levels of technological development, we find in the spiritual aspect there is desertification, emotional drought, and victims whose lives are being lost, because the world does not recognize tolerance, nor does it engage in it. Rather, it sinks into the depths of hatred and pours out of it, and with all pride and pride, this civilized man rises up, to declare His superiority over the other, his defeat and his crushing, and the caravans pass by, cross the straits of hatred, and ignite the fires of hatred until today the globe has turned into a ball of fire, and what shines is the human being himself who picks up its embers with hands resembling embers’ tongs.

This is at the level of relations between countries, but in the relationship between individuals, there is nothing wrong with it. Today, divorce cases fill the books of legal institutions, as well as fierce wars between a wife and a husband, because hearts have turned into brown loaf skirts, and there is no room to stop saying the word (I), nor An opportunity for emotional certainty to summon his strength and replace drought, and everyone cries over his night, and everyone says: (I am and after me will be the flood), and everyone says: (If I and my she-camel surrender what I owe from my four-legged wives), and hordes of crises fill the boxes of relationships between individuals, whether they are spouses or not. Friends, or employees, the issue starts from the point of the horse, which is misjudgment and the gray fog that surrounds the concept of the relationship with others, which facilitates the way for the hateful person to build false concepts about the actions of others and in light of them he makes his strong decisions.

The Emirates resolved this problem a long time ago, and was able to overcome it smoothly, because it is a country based on tolerance and cultivating the herbs of love in the paths of life, starting with the family, and ending with foreign policy. Today, the Emirates embraces two hundred nationalities, and everyone lives in safety and tranquility, without fear or worry because Life here is a silk carpet that does not obstruct, impede, or hinder.

Today, everyone who lives on this earth enjoys the softness of culture and the elegance of relationships that resemble a velvet sheet.

Today, the Emirates is the landing pad for migratory birds, its home and its cradle, because love in the Emirates is like the wings of a bird that soars without worrying, and opens horizons and does not close the doors of communication.