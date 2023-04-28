Who all were in the so-called ‘disinformation think tank’? The think tank was founded in 2019. What exactly did the members of the think tank do? What part have officials had in intervening in social media coverage? This is what MPs Pieter Omtzigt, Nicki Pouw-Verwij (JA21) and Wybren van Haga (BVNL) want to know from State Secretary Maarten Van Ooijen (CU, Public Health). These MPs are also members of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on corona, which is investigating the course of events during the corona crisis.

The three opposition parties are asking their questions after a publication last Wednesday NRC. Disinformation was actively combated by members of a think tank – put together on the initiative of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport. Social media posts disappeared, reconstructed NRC based on hundreds of declassified documents about the think tank. In addition to civil servants, healthcare providers and communication experts, the think tank also includes Dutch representatives of major online platforms such as Facebook, Google, Instagram and YouTube.

Scientists and activists also question the how and why of the think tank. NRC some of them asked four questions.

Should the Dutch government be involved in disinformation?

Wim Voermans, professor of constitutional and administrative law: “A democratic constitutional state must be able to protect its core values. This means that it may defend itself, give a counter-voice, contradict dangerous conspiracy theories and take the stage from it. The pandemic was a state of emergency.” But the government should be very cautious about this, according to Voermans and Roland Bal. They also believe that if a government engages in disinformation, the House of Representatives should be able to monitor how the government does this.

Bal, professor of health care policy and administration: “We know from research that the government’s approach to disinformation is often ineffective. That rather creates distrust.”

Member of Parliament Van Haga does not think that the government should concern itself with disinformation. He warns of a ‘Ministry of Truth’. “People are perfectly capable of getting news from different sources and making the distinction between ‘true’ and ‘false’ themselves.”

Should the government cooperate with commercial media platforms?

Voermans: “If there is harmful disinformation, then it is very good if the government tries to counter this. But not in consultation with the social platforms. The risk is that the government will use such a think tank to neutralize unwelcome noises. Filtering out critical dissenting voices to implement a corona emergency law or other government decisions, for example. We don’t know now if this happened. The House of Representatives must monitor this, it is the referee.”

Roland Bal: “What I find objectionable is that a central authority determines what is ‘true’ and what is ‘not true’. What actions have been carried out and by whom in the think tank?

Lotje Beek, policy advisor of digital civil rights movement Bits of Freedom: “Criminal offenses may be removed online, such as child pornography. Disinformation is in a gray area. There is currently no legal authority to deal with alleged disinformation in this way. We have not decided that democratically, so it is striking that a government appropriates this work. I am shocked that disinformation is so easily talked about. The working method of this think tank is not proportional. Moreover: is disinformation really that harmful, or has it become a buzzword?”

Where is the limit of freedom of expression?

Marloes van Noorloos, lecturer in criminal and procedural law: “Normally, a judge assesses whether an expression should be banned. On social media, this is done by the platforms themselves. They work together with the government in this think tank. For example, the government interferes with the expressions that we see on platforms, in a way that cannot be tested.”

Professor Tarlach McGonagle (media law and information society): “If national security is threatened, the government could – under very strict conditions – impose limits on freedom of expression. But this must be done in a proportionate, transparent and verifiable manner. It is not clear now whether this was the case.”

Van Haga: “You can find anything, even if you write that the moon landing did not take place. As a government, we must protect dissenters, history has shown that. The border is at criminal offenses.”

Should the State Secretary disclose who is in the think tank and what the actions of the think tank are?

Voermans: “It must be clear who is in the think tank and what exactly they do and have done. If the State Secretary does not want to be open about this, then you know that something is seriously wrong.”

Omtzigt: “To what extent did the government help determine what could and could not be seen online during the pandemic? I have asked questions about this before and this would not be the case. What exactly happened here? There needs to be clarity about that.”

Van Haga: “Absolutely. I’ve asked questions about this before but haven’t gotten any answers. In whose interest was this think tank? In the interest of the government or of the citizen?”