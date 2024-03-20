Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Putin was confirmed in office with a record result. The political scientist Wolfgang Müller spoke to IPPEN.MEDIA about the upcoming term of office.

Moscow – Vladimir Putin's coronation ceremony is complete. According to Russian counts, the Russian president achieved a record 88 percent of the vote in his re-election. Putin put a lot of effort into improving his result in the 2018 presidential election. Critics of the president, such as the opposition member Boris Nadezhdin, were not even allowed by the electoral commission. The result could now give Putin a boost for the next six years.

Putin after Russia election – result leaves no room for discussion among the population

With the high election results, Putin wanted above all to send a message to the population, political scientist Wolfgang Müller from the University of Vienna explained in an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA. Since the 2012 presidential election, Putin has improved his results from election to election. For Putin, it was therefore also psychologically important that this trend continued, “so as not to allow any discussions about the fact that mandatory approval of the president could be interpreted as criticism of his current policy,” said Müller, referring to the result .

Russia expert Müller: President Putin will probably be “less restricted” after re-election

The re-election staged in this way could further expand Putin's political scope for action. “I wouldn't say that the president now feels confirmed to pursue one policy or the other because of the high approval rate,” said Müller, classifying the result. “But what I would probably argue is that he is less constrained in what political actions he can take.”

The Eastern Europe expert cited renewed partial mobilization in Russia for the Ukraine war as a fundamentally conceivable step. This was carefully discussed in Russia in 2022 and then only addressed with restrictions. At that time, there was also too much concern about domestic political consequences and demonstrations. “This obstacle is now gone after the election, but there is currently less military need for such a step,” Müller continued.

Russia after the election – the question of Putin's successor is likely to shape the term in office

However, the political scientist does not expect a fundamental change in Putin's policy. “The central question is whether he will address the issue of his successor in the coming term or whether he assumes that he will run again in 2030,” said Müller. The Russian constitution would allow Putin to run again after his term ends in 2030. The Russian president would then be 77 years old.

The autocrat has been at the head of the Russian Federation since 1999, with a brief interruption. Between 2008 and 2012, Putin moved to the office of Prime Minister because the constitution at the time did not allow him to run again. Putin's confidant Dmitry Medvedev then took over as president for one term.

Opposition in Russia could become increasingly radicalized

Putin probably doesn't have to worry about a lack of support after the election for the time being. It is considered extremely unlikely that Putin will be overthrown from within. “It is entirely conceivable that initiatives could come from the military apparatus or the secret services to ask the question of leadership,” explained Müller. “However, it is currently not foreseeable.”

For the political scientist, however, it is entirely conceivable that the Russian opposition could increasingly resort to illegal measures. “The narrower the legal options for activity remain, the more likely it is that people who are opposed to the opposition will engage in acts such as attacks on the recruitment offices or, most recently, on the ballot boxes,” is Müller's assessment. (fd)