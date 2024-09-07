Questions about Sangiuliano to Meloni, the Cernobbio crowd shouts “Enough!”

The audience at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio he rebelled when a second question was asked to the prime minister Giorgia Meloni on the Sangiuliano caseshouting “Enough!”. “I don’t think I need to argue with this person. I can only say, but I’m not saying this on the specific case, I’m saying this for the many women who have looked at this story probably as I did, my idea of ​​how a woman should earn her space in society is diametrically opposed to that of this person” this is how Prime Minister Meloni responded. / Ambrosetti Forum