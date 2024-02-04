Fierce forest fires in Chile threaten to become the biggest disaster in the South American country since a major earthquake in 2010. 99 people have already died in the fire and many hundreds of people are still missing. President Gabriel Boric warns that the death toll “will continue to rise significantly.”
Edwin Timmer
Latest update:
04-02-24, 22:17
