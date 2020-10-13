The Ukrainian authorities did not include questions about Crimea and Donbass in the all-Ukrainian poll. Strana.ua writes about this with reference to Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the president’s office.

“The list of issues to be brought up on October 25 will not include language issues, as well as issues related to Donbass and the supply of water to Crimea,” he said.

Meanwhile, Replyua.net reports that the poll may include a clause on the legalization of medical cannabis. This became known from an informed source. Thus, the authorities want to attract young people to the polling stations.

Voters will be interviewed at the exit from polling stations. According to Podolyak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the survey format “will allow adequate communication with society and give correct answers to real public inquiries.”

Earlier, Zelensky announced an all-Ukrainian poll on October 25 during local elections. “I’ll ask you five important questions. About what we discuss on the street, in the kitchen and on the Internet. What we argue about with friends, parents or taxi drivers. About something we have never been asked about before, ”he said in a video message posted.