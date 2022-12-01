A very short online survey to help us understand how to better meet your information needs

The fourth edition of Il Tempo della Salute, organized by Corriere della Sera-Corriere Salute, closed on 13 November. The event, in presence and online streaming, obtained 10,412,987 video views, of which 9,441,822 from Corriere.it and 971,165 from Facebook with 908,542 unique users from the site and a reach of 1,681,097 reached on Facebook. These are results that comfort us with regard to the choices made in terms of topics covered, quality and level of the speakers and guests. However, to do even better, we ask for your help by inviting you to spend very little of your time to fill in our (short) online questionnaire to let us know your opinion and give us suggestions for next year. Your opinion matters to us! Thank you!