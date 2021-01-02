Highlights: Demand to make public before drafting legislation ie Bills in Parliament or Legislature

BJP leader and Advocate Ashwani Upadhyay filed a petition citing new agricultural laws

Demand for directions to Central and State Governments through PIL filed in Supreme Court

A public interest litigation in the Supreme Court amid allegations that the central government is not following the procedure in passing three new agricultural bills from Parliament

Question on the attitude of the legislature

BJP leader and advocate Ashwani Upadhyay filed this PIL. They have also requested the Center to direct it to ensure that all the Bills and the form in which they are passed are made available to the people in all regional languages. The PIL filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said, “In today’s democratic process, in the era of state-of-the-art media and technology, it is not appropriate for governments, both central and state, to have any discussion in the Legislature. Suddenly, no law should be passed overnight and no comprehensive discussion should be held on them.



Emphasis on soliciting public opinion

It states that as far as the central laws are concerned, the proposed laws should be translated into regional languages ​​and published online at least 60 days before they are presented in Parliament so that the citizens of the country can complete them To understand in a way. Referring to the new agricultural laws, the petition said that the farmers were being misled by the leaders as the draft laws were not published for comprehensive consultation and commentary before presenting them in Parliament.

‘Government hurried, so selfish elements are spreading misinformation’

It has been said in the petition that due to this, a lot of misinformation was spread and farmers started demonstrating and people with vested interests are using this situation for their benefit under the guise of farmers. The petition said, “People have suffered a great loss because the existing lawmaking process is not only undemocratic but also unconstitutional.”