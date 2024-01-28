Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

A note published on Reddit not only reminds us of the pandemic times, but also rolls our eyes. Meanwhile, users make fun of the author.

Munich – Although the corona pandemic now seems to have been overcome, People are still becoming infected with new variants. At the same time, the advice to avoid personal contact and keep your distance can no longer be found everywhere in public to wear mask or to wash your hands properly.

Nevertheless, in everyday life we ​​occasionally come across remnants of pandemic times – such as one Reddit-User who shared the questionable note with the public.

Questionable note causes discomfort among Reddit users

The user published the note under the subreddit “aberBitteLaminiert”, which is known for written interactions in everyday life. While some criticize him for posting the recording the wrong way around, some notice the confusion that arises when reading from left to right. At first glance it says: “We are not but and we give up ours and give friendly, rude, prudent. For your health, when you shake hands, give them a smile.”

Upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that the author was probably not familiar with the text program Word. Because the questionable note actually says: “We are not rude, but rather careful. For your health and ours, we will refrain from shaking hands and give you a friendly smile.” The post not only reminds us of the pandemic, but also of arranging a graphic designer. The author writes: “It is simply perfect.”

Reddit users are having a great time in the comments section. One person writes: “As a designer, my eyes are bleeding here.” The author of the post responds: “Great, right?” Others also complain about sudden problems with their eyes. One user points out that even safety glasses are of no use with such gibberish. “I notice. No graphic designer present,” commented another dryly. Users agree that the author should take tutoring in Word.

It's not just the design of the Corona note that causes discomfort: there's a “corpse lying in the basement”

While some examine the design of the note, other Reddit users paid attention to the creepy smiley at the bottom right of the picture. Another user commented: “That smiley has seen things. Terrible things” – and probably inspires the following speculation. The author “wiped out a family of four and their corpses are in the basement,” claims a user who clearly has a very dark sense of humor. One calls for help, another wonders if that Fentanyl – the new trend drug in the USA – I have now arrived in Germany.

The Corona period is certainly not long enough to speak of nostalgia. However, some other photo products on the platform do: A Photo of the former drugstore chain Schlecker made Reddit users reminisce. “Being 14 again,” one person wrote under the post. Most agree that those were the “good old days.” (cln)