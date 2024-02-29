You've probably seen them and maybe even bought a box of them. Every year Girl Scouts across the United States do their best to see who is able to sell the most of their famous cookies. From January to mid-April they compete to achieve the highest sales. But, What happens to the boxes that don't sell?

With a wide variety of flavors such as Thin Mints and Samoas, there are options to suit all tastes. In fact, their cookies are among the most popular in the country. Nevertheless, Only those produced for the season can be sold, that is, during the first months of the year. Which means that there are boxes that do not sell. If you think you can get them for a special price, today we are going to reveal the mystery of what happens with that lot.

Girl Scout groups left with boxes of cookies at the end of the season They approach various charitable organizations and institutions from local food pantries to contribute to a good cause. It is a special gift for people seeking food assistance services, according to the website. Girl Scouts.

Thus, to ensure that customers get a fresh product, the organization works with licensed bakers who have to stick to the annual plan and subsequently Responsibly manage leftover cookie inventory.

If you want to support the 2024 campaign and enjoy this group's delicious cookies, you can still find them through their website or you can look for a Girls Scout cookie stand near you that will be available until April 14.

Girl Scouts gain sales skills through this practice. Photo: Facebook Girl Scouts

The Girl Scout cookie that will be discontinued

Media information AOL, indicates that each year almost 700,000 girls from all over the United States gather to sell an average of 200,000,000 boxes of cookies, which means raising almost US$800,000,000, money that is used to fund programs in local councils, while helping girls develop their business skills.

Many wait for the sales season to be able to enjoy their favorite flavors. But you have surely noticed that the varieties change. And it is that Every year a market evaluation is carried out to know the performance of each of the cookies and stay on top of consumer trends to develop new products and continue producing the most popular ones.

Thus, in 2024 the brownie and caramel flavors that were presented in 2022 returned, but the Raspberry Rally will no longer be available.