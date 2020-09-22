The big difference between Real Madrid Sunday in Saint Sebastian and the post-confinement was based on necessity. In matchday 1 -for whites it was-, one does not feel yet in a race for the title and one knows with all the time in the world to correct. That zeal derived from the urgency that made him take so many even matches in the final stretch did not appear in the San Sebastian green: a conspiracy to win all the points in dispute without exception cannot be sustained for 38 games. Commanded the team Zidane but the context did not push him to go to the auction with all the passion that prints Bouquets in his jumps: it was not a matter of life or death.

And it is understood. Of course it is understood. In the most atypical league start in history, in which outcomes are confused with beginnings and breaks are blurred, practically no one can compete with maximum intensity. How long it will take to reach it can be a differential factor in all the fights that the championship gives us.

Diego Martínez, in a game this season.

The urgency, in fact, we have only perceived in those who came out on warning. He BetisFor example, that he knew he had to change his skin if he didn’t want to run into the same vices that accompanied the projects of his previous coaches. Or the Pomegranate, who has been warned so much that his European dream may penalize him in The league who has decided to face the challenge of showing that he can with everything by not granting a breath from the first minute.

Diego Martinez, a guy who does not have whatsapp to avoid wasting time, energy or focus, seems the ideal to manage those emotional hangovers that the European novelty threatens to provide. At the moment he has given another twist to a team that now plays with one more midfielder –Mile– and one forward less. For now, it does not penalize him in the face of the opposite goal: he is just as aggressive in the search for the goal and feels the need to go for all the games as if they were finals. It has urgency.