Question of the week Vote for the best question for politicians

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 3, 2021
in World
Children’s news|Question of the week

Now you have the opportunity to influence the questions put to politicians. Vote for your favorite question.

In April New decision-makers are elected in all municipalities in Finland. We want to know what they are going to do in front of the children.

We will hold our own election panel together with the Finnish Federation for Child Welfare on February 17th. In the panel, leaders of different parties talk to each other and answer questions from children. Now you too have the opportunity to influence what politicians are asked.

