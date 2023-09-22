Question of the past…for the future
I was on a journalistic assignment at a conference in Portugal in 2021. The Covid pandemic had barely subsided, and “humanitarian” fatigue was evident on everyone you could meet after the global parole. We were in a wonderfully beautiful city called Évora, and the conference was being held in the embrace of the University of Évora, which was founded in the sixteenth century, and many of its halls, buildings, and artifacts still bear the date of its founding.
In a moment of rest, I wandered through the university halls, which were masterpieces of art in themselves, and in an old square of classrooms, I entered one of those classrooms in which students study to this day, and I stopped at a phrase written in chalk on the green board, in English, that said in text: “What should we have done?” Shall we say thirty years ago?
I pondered the astonishing and surprising question, which I imagined was written by a university student who was tired of the repercussions of the pandemic, and with a flurry of angry contemplation, this genius question occurred to him. The question drilled itself into me, and can be used in any time capsule you can think of. In the face of the third decade of the Oslo Accords, and their sequels to other agreements and various arrangements, we can ask the same question: What should we have said thirty years ago?
There is no doubt that we can expand the time frame of the question, or work to narrow it. We can also expand the circle of targets of the question to include all of humanity, or the question can be subjective, such as one asking himself, for example: What should I have said twenty years ago from now?
The question is deeply existential, and it is an intensification of that first step, whatever it was, and this is what makes me repeat the idea formulated by the late Sudanese writer Tayeb Salih, which he put forward in one of his old newspaper articles and which stuck in my memory, and was approximately as follows: If each one of us thought about the first step, it would change. Many things in this world.
The question of what we should have said thirty years from now can also be turned and directed in the opposite direction of the past, that is, towards the future to be: What can we say thirty years from now? The answer may be easier, or more precisely, the answer to the question can be created today through what we do now, what we practice, the achievements and successes we create, or the mistakes and failures we commit… This is the answer to that question thrown at the corner of the coming time. In that Portuguese class inside that university in the very peaceful Portuguese city, I read the question for the first time, and I am still contemplating it to this day.
I still like to imagine him as a university student suffering from the shock of a human pandemic that has exhausted the world, so he asked the bold question that the whole world should ask and stop at. But it was written in chalk, it certainly came and went, and I am happy today that I documented it with a photo and I keep that chalk moment to this day in my archive. Yes… What should we have said in the past so that our present today would be different from everything we see and live?!
*A Jordanian writer residing in Belgium
