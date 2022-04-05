The renewal of Mbappé is already a matter of state both in France and in Qatar. As reported by the prestigious journalist Romain Molina, Emmanuel Macron is trying to do everything possible to convince the French international. The President of the French Republic, immersed in the middle of the electoral campaign, is trying to keep one of the greatest talents in the country from leaving Paris to avoid losing the greatest generational talent that French football has right now.

But Macron is not only the main one involved in an issue that is undoubtedly of State. The Emir of Qatar, according to Romain Molina, is another one who is trying by all means to convince Mbappé. PSG and QSI have made available all possible financial means to make Mbappé the highest paid in the club and give him the keys to the project for years to come.

According to Molina, Bondy’s talent has not yet made a final decision regarding his future. The pressure in Paris and Mbappé’s last words have revived an optimism that seemed subdued after the player’s latest refusal to extend his contract. Two tense months are ahead in the French capital, since the priority right now is to renew the best player in the world and with two countries, France and Qatar, involved in a decision that brings together many stakeholders. The final decision will not be long in coming.