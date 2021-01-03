A man participates in a simulation exercise in preparation for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, January 2, 2021, in India. (VISHAL BHATNAGAR / NURPHOTO / AFP)

franceinfo: First episode of 2021, with sociologist Jean Viard: many hope that this new year will end with the virus, will it be the year of liberation?

Jean Viard : we went to the other side of the mirror, we could reread Lewis Carroll. We are on the other side of the mirror, we do not yet know what will happen but we know that we are on the other side … In a year that will be double. Because what we know today is that we are going to enter the vaccine phase, there will continue to be deaths, there will be endless discussions on: “Is this that it is good, do we have to do it, and at the same time, little by little, we are going to get into it, with a society in which the pandemic will be, in part, a memory. , we are going to have desires, it will be a year of travel, love, vacation, seduction, but also, opportune years to create businesses, to set up new associations. Because we are in a phase of change. There are obviously companies that will go bankrupt. There are restaurants that will never reopen. There will be suicides of small bosses, there will be artists’ despair, there is this dimension there, but there are also innovations because we have switched to the digital world. So people who will find an opportunity to create a third party link u, a coworking space, start-ups that will provide answers to technological questions… Basically, we will move, if we are positive, into a new political field. We were in a political field resulting from the industrial revolution in which we opposed property and work. We are going to try to get out of this opposition, including with the masks that are made in Asia which is total absurdity! And there basically, it will be a clash between growth ecology and degrowth ecology. And I think that we will rebuild the political field, because the backdrop of the world of tomorrow is the fight against global warming and there are different paths that will clash. There will be a little of one, a little of the other, as often. And this is democratic alternation. And I hope that it is she who will win and not the populisms. But populism, basically, was a world without hope. I tend to think that there is a battle that begins, it is that of the ecology of degrowth and the ecology of growth, so in both camps, we are going to re-mobilize to get out of the warming climate change and we have 20 years ahead of us, that is to say a political generation.

If we manage to control the virus and collectively take up this challenge, is it the type to appease the fractures in our society or on the contrary to leave the field open to the expression of its fractures?

There are more poor people. There may be two million separations. Lonely people… People in difficulty… There will be economic sectors in bankruptcy, because, for example: are we going to resume using the plane like yesterday? It is not sure at all! It’s not that we will no longer take the plane, but maybe the idea of ​​going for three days in New York with a Ryan Air ticket at 40 € will be over… So there are fields of activity that will go into bankruptcy. Others who will explode. There will be changes, ruptures. Are men going to know how to make a policy, look at what the Montaigne institute proposed by saying that it is necessary to distribute 450 € every month for two years per modest family, to help them to consume again, to revive the machine. Perhaps by taking them from the other side, with a surtax on the rich so that we have a feeling of solidarity between the two ends who have strayed in this society. You see, if we get to that it will be positive. These are the men who will make history. There is a risk of bursting. 25 years ago I wrote “an archipelagic society”. Before we were unified by large social classes that clashed, but it was hot inside. We were in his social class, we militated together, We were poor, or rich, but together for others. We have become an archipelagic society, very complex. It is possible that the path of the fight against global warming brings us together, but I would say that the political game is going to be very important in this period and we have the cards in hand.