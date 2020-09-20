The hunting season opened on Sunday September 13 and will end on February 28, 2021. Illustrative photo. (MAXPPP)

Like every Sunday, Jean Viard gives us his sociologist’s perspective on a news item, to fully understand it in today’s France. Today the opening of the hunt, because in September, the hunters can take out the rifle. Opening staged until Sunday, September 27, depending on the department. Hunting, a practice highly criticized by defenders of animal rights.

franceinfo: What is at stake in this debate on hunting? What values ​​clash?

Jean Viard: Hunting is often family, that is to say that the son goes hunting with his father, because hunting is very masculine, or else, it is young men, and you have to pass the hunting license. . It is a little bit at the time of the driving license, and therefore there is a side: I buy myself a gun… In rural societies, it is an element of social bond, it is a little the same often which go to the fire department, it’s a bit that kind of manhood. There are about 8 to 900,000 hunters left in France. To put on weight, we can say there are a million to a million and a half vegetarians and vegans, in a society where we eat less meat.

There are 23 million French people who say they have greatly reduced their meat consumption, and at the same time, we have never had so many domestic animals. The animal entered the house. I tend to say the animal of the fields is replaced a bit by the animal of the couch. There are 63 million domestic animals, one in two families has them, so the emotional, sentimental bond, the caress, goes more and more towards the animal, so all this destroys our relationship between hunting, life, death, etc.

And then, it goes with all the debates on agriculture. And basically, what is the relationship that man can have with nature? There are all those elements there, but what is striking is that before, there were hunters and non-hunters. In 1976, there were still two and a half million hunters. We are therefore less than 900,000 today. So basically there were hunters and non-hunters. Those who did not like to hunt did not hunt. Hunting is a victory for the French Revolution because before, hunting was reserved for aristocrats. So there is a popular tradition in France. When you move around with your gun in the countryside, you are a bit of a descendant of revolutionaries. It’s all in the head. And before, there were hunters and non-hunters.

Now there is pro-hunting or anti-hunting i.e. if you are not for hunting you want to ban others from it when the only study I found showed 60 % of French people are against the ban on hunting. It is a survey of Point, because if you will, it’s seen as popular. It is seen as a tradition. And we don’t want to erase traditions. We are in an era where we want the spirit of the place, we want something local, etc. So there is that on one side. And then on the other side. There is this idea at the bottom of the animal which is slowly changing. There are very powerful pressure groups. There is a clash between the two, you have to be careful. It can all get bad.

Beyond animal protection, is there in fact the criticism of a way of life, the social bond you were talking about, especially in rural areas?

Let’s be honest, I think the anti-hunting people are more urban, although let’s not forget that most of the rural people work in cities, etc. You shouldn’t have the image of the countryside of the Middle Ages, but all the same, there are a bit of two societies. There is an ecological thought which is rising and which is very interesting, but which is nevertheless rather carried by the urban world, and therefore for whom hunting is something absolutely unknown which does not exist. They never saw a hunter, they never saw a beaten. And besides, they often attack, for example hunting with hounds and aristocratic hunting. The rich are always easier to criticize the rich than the popular.

Me, I see at home, I live in the countryside and the people who go wild boar hunting are extremely modest people, it is their great activity on Saturdays, gentlemen, etc. So all this is not the same world, and we are at the moment when these two worlds are going to have to meet and I think that this pandemic, it has shown us deep down that nature – this virus, deep down, is is nature – man is not the master and owner of nature. He must negotiate, he must find a form of tolerance. He needs to change his relationship. That’s where we’re going, if you will. Are we going to get there or not?

But I’ll tell you one thing, it may be humorous, but if I ever reincarnated as a pig, I’d rather be a mountain boar pig than a farm pig. That’s why I started on vegans etc, because when it comes to choosing, I’d rather be a mountain boar. So, I can understand that people who philosophically don’t want to eat meat are shocked by the hunt. I understand it well. Afterwards, if you like, it’s true that I think it’s a relation, we are an animal among animals, we are one species among others, and each must respect the other.