In Marseille, bars and restaurants must close tonight, to try to curb the spread of the Covid, explains the government, and to avoid a possible saturation in the intensive care services. We are still awaiting the publication of the prefectural decree which will confirm this measure. Bars and restaurants must close while other public places remain open, such as theaters, cinemas, museums, etc.

franceinfo: Jean Viard, you have devoted four books to Marseille, a city you know well, you were elected left municipal, legislative candidate for La République en Marche and you are with us every Sunday morning on franceinfo for ” Social issue “; your sociological perspective on current affairs. Today, the rejection caused by this closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille. Elected officials rebelled at the government’s announcement. Restaurant owners too; we have heard them a lot. Are we reaching the limits of the acceptability of the political decision, after now seven months of constraints linked to this health crisis?

Jean Viard: there are many companies for which the situation is economically dire; restaurants, hotels … And the aid may not always be up to par. Two things must be said: the first is that we have fought for six months a fight against five billion and that we have saved tens of millions of lives. It’s the first time we’ve done this and it’s huge! Obviously, that has economic and financial consequences for a lot of people. But first, let’s say that we still saved tens of millions of old people on this planet. In France, probably hundreds of thousands. We have to make people proud of the fight.

Afterwards, it is clear that in this affair, the government is working a little “by sculling” “. We understood that we would consult before the decisions and there, we do not consult and we come the next day! It is clear that there are deaths, it is clear that there are places more dangerous than others, it is clear that the youth want to meet again, and this is normal, because the youth , it’s the taste buds! But then, what if there is no way to have consultation rules? Why did the minister not come to Marseille? In addition, they are only doctors: the president of the region, the mayor of Marseille… Can we not adopt a line which is to consult? It is up to the State to assume its responsibilities, I am not discussing this, but why have we not concerted better? Because if not, look, there were fights in London and elsewhere. People are all upset: 10% of couples are moving, 40% of French people fear unemployment, so obviously we are a little upset. In this logic, we must govern with an iron fist, I agree, but with a lot of consultation. It’s the way that shocks me.

Second idea: we must stop the cinema with Marseille! We had Professor Raoult, after we compensated: we regained the PSG, it did us good! I say it a little while laughing, but it’s also true! Let’s be careful! Marseille is a huge city, scientific, technological, a city crammed with start-ups, turned towards the world because its port … Let’s not make a caricature, you know, often, Marseille is “with the accent” of Jean-Claude Gaudin. The Marseillais no longer wanted that, they set up a different team, the city wants to move towards modernity, it is turning the page, it is working on its way of life.

So, let’s not caricature the city either: it’s a very large French city, A great scientific city, our largest port, so obviously, it’s a little hectic city, and obviously, it’s the old one. port of the African empire. So there is particular technological and medical knowledge… I mean that because I wouldn’t want the city to be locked in caricature. I find that some elected officials have fallen a little into the trap that was handed to them. But today, there are senatorial elections and I think it has “stirred up attitudes” a bit!

Do you think that in the angry reactions in Marseille, there is this antagonism between Marseille and Paris, on one side as on the other?

We know it is like that and I have felt it all my life. Me, my career took off when I joined Sciences-Po Paris! Antagonism is part of the game. We only see it in OM, but in Marseille, there are more people who go to the theater than people who go to the stadium, even if those who do not go to the stadium; when OM wins, they say “we won!” But let’s not lock the city into this cartoon. It is an absolutely wonderful city! So I don’t know whether to insist on this antagonism. The anger of restaurateurs, we understand. Some are on the verge of financial agony. It’s less serious than being on the verge of medical agony, you have to put things in perspective, even if you understand. Let’s try to calm things down, let’s try to learn to talk to each other. We must reread Camus: “Whoever is in front of me has part of the correct answer”.