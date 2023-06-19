It happens right in front of him, when he is standing in front of the dugout in the Grolsch Veste. National coach Ronald Koeman sees it happen, and lets it happen. Although he raises his hands in the air for a moment to underline his disbelief, when the Italian attack is still on its way.

The reason is Donyell Malen, who allows the Italian left back Federico Dimarco to sprint away far too easily from his back, completely free into the depths. Malen – already partly responsible for the 0-1 by the same Dimarco in the second minute – only notices when the pass has already been given and the fast Italian has flown it. Seconds later it is 0-2, by Davide Frattesi, after twenty minutes of football. Whistle concert at halftime in Enschede, long since that happened at Orange.

In the end it is 2-3, in an extremely shaky performance by the Dutch national team in the consolation final of the Nations League final, especially in the first half. The Orange thus ends fourth and last in the mini-tournament in its own country, after losing to Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday. The chagrin is visible, the goals against Italy are not celebrated collectively, players are walking back one by one. After the final whistle, Koeman immediately turns the corner into the catacomb.

With his cheeks flushed, his frown serious, he steps into the press room at the beginning of the evening. He is openly critical of his players, of himself for the first time since his return in March. “I found the first 45 minutes today embarrassing. I blame myself incredibly for not being able to make myself important when it comes to: working hard, taking responsibility, defending your husband, following your husband.”

Many goals against

For example, the second term of national coach Koeman, previously successful national coach between 2018 and 2020, has started in doubt. Played four matches including the international match in March: three defeats and one win, at football toddler Gibraltar. Eleven conceded goals in those four matches, which last happened in 1962. With France, Croatia and Italy, the opposition was of European top level, but the many goals conceded illustrate the fragile nature of this team.

With the lowest point being the first half against Italy. “We renounce each other, let each other down,” says Koeman. How the first two goals against fall, the lack of pressure on the opponent, the energetic Italians who get all the space they need. He does not mention the name of right attacker Malen, but it is clear that he is referring to him in particular. Koeman accuses his attackers of not “closing back”, so not co-defending. “It has to be sprinting,” he emphasizes.

His players “have to be much harder and more direct towards each other,” says Koeman. “It turns out that we communicate far too little and do not correct each other.” There is no coordination in the field about who catches which opponent. While one of those agreements, according to him, is simple: if the back is out of position, you have to come back.

They are basic rules for just about every professional football team. It is the first time that he has experienced negligence at Orange, he says. “We can play good football, but if we don’t have the absolute will… That hurts me the most.”

Labile and chaotic

In the privacy of the dressing room, with a 0-2 halftime score, Koeman shows his anger, mentions the names of players who failed. The Netherlands fought back with opportunistic football in the second half, via goals from substitutes Steven Bergwijn and shortly before the end Georginio Wijnaldum.

But in the second half, the defense is also unstable and the organization chaotic. Captain Virgil van Dijk, leader of the defense, looks in a one-on-one duel at the advancing Federico Chiesa, at the ball, at the situation, but does nothing. In that freedom, Chiesa easily makes 1-3, via the inside of the post.

That hesitant defense is, in addition to the limited strength in the front, one of the biggest flaws. After the defeat against Croatia, Koeman spoke to his players that they should be “more aggressive” than with the two field goals (Croatia also scored from two penalties). At Croatia’s 1-2, eight Orange players against three Croatians stood in the penalty area, including the goalkeeper – and yet the goal fell simply. “Then there absolutely must be better communication and you have to sit much harder and closer to your opponent,” Koeman said on Saturday.

But on Sunday the problem can be seen again against Italy, also a football country in transition, after they missed the World Cup. More than the sobering experience in the relatively modest Nations League finals, the game is disturbing in view of next year’s European Football Championship qualification in Germany.

Ek qualification

This autumn, ‘Koeman II’ really has to be there, as a difficult program awaits in qualifying, with the pressure on: in September with games against Greece (home) and Ireland (away), crucial for second place, which is right indicates direct placement. And, in October: at home against France and away against Greece.

Koeman has had two international matches to build a renewed team. The final round last week was an excellent opportunity for him to hone in on automatisms, to work on a solid core. But the reality is that after Sunday’s sof there are only more question marks. Who will he put next to Frenkie de Jong in midfield? Will Cody Gakpo be the new striker now that Memphis Depay is often injured? Can he still build on captain Van Dijk? Is the more offensive 4-3-3 system sustainable with this player material?

Perhaps these two defeats have actually been useful, says Koeman, towards the end of the press conference. “That we have seen how it is not possible.” He sniffs a little. “If you learn from that, it might have been good for something.”