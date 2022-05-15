BRASILIA (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that it will be up to the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, to deliberate on a possible change in command of Petrobras.

“Ask Adolfo Sachsida, he is the Minister of Mines and Energy and he deals with it,” Bolsonaro said when asked by a journalist if the president of Petrobras – José Mauro Coelho, appointed to the post in mid-April – will be replaced.

“I give all ministers carte blanche to enforce what he thinks is best for his ministry, to better serve the population,” Bolsonaro said in Brasília, in a broadcast posted on his Facebook account.

Asked if he is satisfied with Coelho’s performance, Bolsonaro said that “he has been there for 30 days” and again criticized what he considers the state-owned company’s high profit, repeating his assessment that the company’s profit margin is “rape”.

Sachsida, a staunch Bolsonarista and one of the main advisers to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, was made minister last week, replacing Bento Albuquerque, Admiral of the Navy who had been in office since the beginning of the government.

The exchange took place amid the president’s declared dissatisfaction with fuel price readjustments by Petrobras.

On Friday, Bolsonaro said he hopes that the change in the minister of Mines and Energy will make it possible to “change” Petrobras in order to make it fulfill its social role.

(By Isabel Versiani)