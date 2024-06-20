Monterrey, Mexico.- The crisis of lack of inspiring leadership towards a knowledge economy in Mexican companies accelerates their mortality and reduces the time of their directors in their positions, but even so, society rejects the change, declared Salvador Alva, former president from Tec de Monterrey.

This behavior of insisting on leadership with a hierarchy of a single boss who monopolizes the decisions, he said, is reflected by society in the Mexican Government and in the voting results in the past elections.

“The Government, in the end, is a reflection of society, in the end we have a Government that is most similar to us,” he said in an interview prior to a talk with businessmen, students and professors from the Tecmilenio University.

“The ruler gives us what we want to hear, but we have never seen them talk about promoting high-value entrepreneurship, we don’t see that it is something important.”

The former director of Gamesa, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, also regretted the absence of inspiring leaders who are capable of attracting and retaining entrepreneurial talent with qualities, more than manufacturing, of the knowledge economy.

“We are experiencing the disease through these political, social or economic leaders.

“In the case of companies, they are dying very quickly, because before there were some that lasted 40 years (in the market) and now they only live 10 or 15 years and we see that on average their general directors last 5 years in office and many of them are fired.”

He added that instead of seeking to attract investments from international universities and research centers, governments should bet on manufacturing and maquila.

“A turning point occurred in humanity, which is the arrival of the Internet, and that changed the speed with which things are happening, which is causing us to reinvent leadership or organizations will not survive” .

He anticipated that Mexico is going to double its manufacturing, a sector of activity that barely accounts for 3 percent of the world total and whose average income per person fluctuates between 10,000 and 17,000 dollars, when in the digital knowledge economy those who have that talent can have average income of 30 thousand to 40 thousand dollars.

He indicated that currently the average income in Mexico is between 10 thousand and 12 thousand dollars.

“The question is how to raise ourselves so that at least some cities like Monterrey and Guadalajara reach those average incomes of 30 thousand dollars instead of continuing to fill us with factories and warehouses.”