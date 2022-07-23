Genoa – They were united by the profession and journalists Giorgio Mulè and Giovanni Toti were esteemed many years ago, with top careers in television and in Berlusconi area magazines, but since politics got in the way between the two, friction began. At the beginning the team game covered the quarrels, but the Ligurian governor’s exit from Forza Italia, the birth of his movements and the growing tensions with all his allies, relations with the blue senator catapulted into Liguria by Berlusconi have worsened . Until today, when words have exceeded a limit and have expired in body shaming, as Toti denounced after Mulè defined him as an “overweight Di Battista”.

The interview with Mulè published today from the 19th century started the controversy. Since Toti is with Draghi and therefore on the side of the Democratic Party, goodbye to the center-right: “We have lost count of the parties that Toti founds – says Mulè -. This is why he is not invited to the top of the center-right. Now if he makes an agreement with the left, the support of the center-right in Liguria fails. “The governor reads and replies:” 4-4-2-1 … it’s not Oronzo Canà’s team, these are Forza Italia’s latest results at regional elections in Liguria, at the municipalities of Genoa, La Spezia and Savona. With these numbers I understand that Mr Mulè is in a hurry to go and vote! Giorgio, look for a boarding school… we have kept you enough for the contribution you have given. And leave the Ligurians alone, who have already done enough trouble! “.

The former friend was expecting a political response and it feels bad. And he swerves: “For Giovanni Toti only a lot of pain and nothing more. The trouble is that, poor thing, he has been living in hatred for a long time. Having no arguments he dispenses grudges with both hands against anyone … he looks like a slightly overweight Di Battista. he just feels a lot of pain and nothing more “. Toti closes with irony. “By now we have arrived at body shaming … I look forward to the next political opinions of Mr Mulè. Given the level, I am undecided between” Ciccio bomb gunner “and” You didn’t do anything snake face to me “.

But the question and answer does not find peace “Giova ‘… body shaming is serious business: don’t get bigger (it’s not body shaming!). And given Dibba’s line, yours (not physical!) And that of some of your companions, I confirm: you speak the same language. Forked. Ooops: will this be body shaming too? W Liguria! “. Italy in the center squares around its president. Senator Mariarosaria Rossi attacks Mulè on the physical aspect:” He does not stand out for good looks “and the party in a note tells him:” “Had it taken longer to to devote himself to his territory rather than to keep fit perhaps the honorable Mulè would not need to transform his understandable electoral panic syndrome into an insult towards President Toti. If the yardstick of citizens will be his work and the results of his left, from 26 September he will have plenty of time for jogging… “.

Finished story? Not at all. Here also Di Battista, quoted as “thin” by Mulè, inserts sarcastically: “these subjects always quarrel for reasons related to political politics. of citizens. But that’s how political professionals are. The beauty is that – Dibba emphasizes – they use my name to insult each other.