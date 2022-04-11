Question and answer between Enrico Letta and Matteo Salvini after the words of the Pd secretary on the “threat of crisis” continues and the “logic of ultimatums” of the center-right in the Draghi government. “We can’t go on like this. The continuing threat of crisis from the center-right weakens this experience. The same meeting requested by Salvini from Draghi always responds to the logic of ultimatums. So we don’t go far”, said the leader dem in an interview with the ‘Huffington post’.

“Looking at the facts, for some weeks – he added – there has been a rise in tension, which weakens the government and the majority and makes the path of the next extremely difficult months impracticable. Our line is not that of counter-ultimatums, but this attitude irresponsible and unacceptable it is blowing out the candle, also because the episodes are multiplying. If this goes on, the right will take on a serious responsibility “.

The Lega leader’s reply to Letta’s words is ready: “Instead of making useless controversies, Letta responds on the merits: hypothesizing increases in taxes on homes, savings and rents is useful to Italy at this moment or not? problem, instead of arguing ”, the answer.