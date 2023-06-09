Genoa – “I tried in every way to avoid this useless theater”. This is how Fedez began, in the Instagram stories, replying to Luis Sal who yesterday evening, June 8, made a video on his YouTube channel to explain the situation between them on the podcast ‘Muschio Selvaggio’ after the rapper had published a video on their channel to illustrate the breakup of their relationship.

“The story of the egomaniac who exploits Luis is true, but up to a certain point“, says Fedez and immediately after specifies:” My video in which I explained the absence of Luis did not in any way aim to throw shit on him, unlike the video that he published today. If this sense of oppression towards me had been so latent for so long why did you decide to start a company with me two weeks before leaving? Subsequently asking me for 600,000 euros for a company that isn’t even worth half that money, forbidding me to give explanations and threatening to tell your truth if I dared to say that you had abandoned the podcast to devote yourself to other projects? We are adults now: when you have a company you can’t leave slamming the door because you’re bored. You, since you decided to leave the podcast, have stopped paying the salaries of people who are not multimillionaires like me and like you. You stopped paying rent. You left debts to me. And yet you continue to make money from views without doing shit.”

The rapper then added: ”So even if you had all the reasons in the world to leave, we don’t behave like you did, commitments are honored above all by respecting people who work and get by only and exclusively thanks to this Work. And especially you give answers to the audience, without preventing your partner from giving them simply because you want to leverage the pressure that would have derived from the comments to ask for astronomical figures and use me as if I were an ATM because I wasn’t born yesterday”.

Fedez in the first video released had stated that the YouTuber had decided to abandon the podcast after the project brought to the Sanremo Festival 2023. The reconstruction of Luis Sal, who has not appeared in the project since February, was opposed: the podcast, he says, was progressively distorted compared to the original project and it was Fedez, in essence, who caused the break.

After the festival, according to the YouTuber’s reconstruction, the relationship went haywire. Fedez would have asked Luis Sal to sell the shares of the company and would have proposed an episode in which the former partner would have had to apologize for the absences in the previous episodes. “I find myself having to defend myself” in the legal sphere “and from the untrue things that Federico says about me. I find myself having to defend myself in a little game, which Federico is very good at playing and in which I don’t want to participate. Federico, I don’t want to play: let’s not play anymore, tell mum… tell the lawyer…”

Luis Sal’s video

Here I am. Luis Sal responds to Fedez with a video posted on the Wild Musk YouTube channel. After the rapper’s explanations about the “disappearance” of his now ex-friend, Luis decides to reply and tell his version of the story. He does it in just over four minutes. Unlike Fedez, who had employed fifteen, the youtuber is concise and goes straight to the point.

«To clarify» Luis Sal begins with the initials of Muschio Selvaggio «where everything is explained, for the most attentive, the answers are all there». He shows a slide on a PC listing the foundations of the podcast: «The topics of the podcast are important, they go beyond gossip and more, because there was already enough talk of Fedez. This was not to be another place to talk about him again. Over time, these premises fail. I point it out to him as a friend many times, in many ways. I also made a video on my channel in which I make a little criticism, veiled, but not too much. You also point it out to him in the comments: Fedez speaks above the others, Fedez interrupts, Fedez talks about himself ».

In short, according to Luis, the whole initial idea of ​​the podcast is reversed: «After these years in which I felt marginalized in my own project, I felt I wasn’t listened to by Federico either in the creative or in the executive part. He acted without involving me in many aspects, then he apologized but did it again ».

The youtuber then shows another slide with cartoons of him and Fedez recounting the discussion they had after Sanremo. The fight would have gone like this. “That was not the direction of the project,” says Luis. “Then we should take a break,” replies Federico. “Yes, we understand what to do,” replies Luis. «So?» asks Federico. Answer: “I’m no longer in the project, there is no balance and it just looks like Fedez’s podcast”. And again: «So we close it?». “Yes, if these are the conditions.” AND Frederick: “What? You can’t take my podcast from me.”

That “my podcast” certainly didn’t go down well with Luis, who in any case – according to what he says in the video – still tries to find “a solution that works for both of us”. But Fedez closes the speech like this: «Ungrateful ass ***, don’t show up again in Moss and come and get your things when they are not there». Wait, Luis says. But Federico doesn’t listen to reason: “I’ll talk to you more with this m *** with you, mom.”

That was the last time the two spoke, the last direct interaction. Luis then receives a message from a co-worker who works for Moss Wild: Fedez is about to register an episode. Would you like to participate? Luis points out that he told himself to wait. But nothing. Federico continues with the podcast and the comments of those who ask for explanations multiply. Then comes the offer. «Come and make an episode in which you apologize for the absence with an agreed text. I pay you with the obligation of confidentiality and I buy you your 50%», says Fedez. Luis refuses (“I prefer the truth to money”), so Fedez replies: «Pay me for the damages caused by your absence».

In the last part of the video, the youtuber explains that he is dealing with Federico’s lawyer: «Now I find myself defending myself from a narrative in which I would not have wanted to be a part, not even in private. From a little game by Federico which he is also very good at and which I don’t want to play. Faith, I don’t want to play: tell mum, tell the lawyer».

The conclusion of Luis Sal’s video sounds like a definitive farewell to the podcast: «Federico doesn’t know that I am posting on this channel, but I hope he will keep the video because it is also my channel. It is as much my project as his and I would have gladly continued if he had kept my ideas, as well as his. I indulged him, I shared many of his ideas, but when it came to listening to me….». Then the final greeting: «Hello Muschietti Selvaggi, always remain wild and never let yourself be tamed». Who knows if Luis and Fedez will ever make peace. Maybe in a few years, as happened with J-Ax.