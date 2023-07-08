Queries | USU gallup: NATO membership strengthened the feeling of security of the majority of Finns

More than 70 percent of the respondents say that their sense of security has strengthened at least somewhat due to membership.

Major some Finns feel that NATO membership has strengthened their sense of security, according to Uutissuomalainen’s USU poll.

More than 70 percent of the respondents say that their sense of security has strengthened at least somewhat due to membership. Just under 20 percent say that NATO membership has had no effect on the feeling of security, and six percent say that the feeling has weakened.

Four percent could not take a position on the question.

Among the age groups, the feeling of security had strengthened the most among those over 70 and the least among those aged 30–44.

Party position According to the survey, the feeling of security increased the most among supporters of the coalition and the least among supporters of the left-wing coalition.

Finland became a member of the defense alliance NATO at the beginning of April.

A thousand Finns responded to the survey carried out by Tietoykkönen between the 6th and the 14th. June. The margin of error for the overall result is 3.1 percentage points in each direction.