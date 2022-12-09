Queries | MT: Pekka Haavisto the most popular presidential candidate, Olli Rehn’s popularity collapsed

The Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn, was number one in the summer, but has clearly lost his support.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) is the most popular candidate for the 2024 presidential election in the Rural Future survey. Haavisto, who was nominated twice, was supported by 17 percent of the respondents, the same number as in the survey conducted in July.

CEO of the Bank of Finland Olli Rehn was number one in the summer, but has clearly lost its support. The support of Rehn from the center was now 14 percent, while it was 20 percent in the summer.

The third is the director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltolawhose support rose from five percent in the summer to more than eight percent.

The former chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon popularity has remained stable at around six percent. The former prime minister by Alexander Stubb (kok) support has dropped from six percent in the summer to just under five percent.

EU Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen’s story (sd) and the Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (central) support was around two percent. A good quarter of the respondents cannot name their favorite as the next president.

Respondents were also able to name their own favorite in addition to the 16 listed names. The prime minister received the most mentions Sanna Marin (sd), who has announced that he is not a candidate in the presidential election.

The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS Agri at the beginning of December. More than a thousand people responded to the survey. The margin of error in the sample of the entire population is three percentage points in each direction.