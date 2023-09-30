Queries | HS needs parents’ experiences of juvenile delinquency

Crime committed by young people usually targets peers. HS wants to hear parents’ experiences of all kinds, including fear and worry.

Young robberies are becoming more common.

Violent and especially robbery crime among young people has developed in a worrying direction in recent years, the police announced in August.

Robberies suspected to have been committed by persons under the age of 15 have increased by 48 percent in January-June, and by 53 percent by 15-17-year-olds compared to the same time last year.

In light of the statistics, the year 2023 will probably be a record year for robberies committed by young people.

Last year, 119 robberies by minors were recorded in Helsinki. By the end of April this year, 41 robberies were recorded, of which 14 were aggravated.

Chief Commissioner Jari Taponen previously told HS that crime committed by young people usually targets peers. Often the perpetrators and victims also know each other from before.

Young people rob their peers, for example, of money, clothes and accessories, phones, headphones and other property that can easily be taken off, the police announced in June. It is customary to take the clothes off the victim, even the shoes.

