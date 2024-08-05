Queries | Are you celebrating with zero like it’s the last day? Answer the survey

Queries|Answer HS’s survey about the nightlife drinking culture of the beginning of the millennium.

Did you sip? zero mojito at the bar table with a cigarette on your lips or Did you have to explain your water line with an invented course of antibiotics?

The style of the beginning of the millennium is back, but the drinkers are not. Total alcohol consumption continues down.

HS is doing a story about the drinking culture of the 00s and is looking for interviewees to share their memories.