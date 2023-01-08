Queretaro, Qro. The state of Querétaro will have, in the first semester of this year, 24 new branches of Banco del Bienestarwith an investment of 5 million pesos for each one and would be built by the secretariat of national defense (SEDENA), reported the delegate of the Secretariat of Wellness in the state, Rocio Peniche Vera.

The delegate, in an interview with local media, commented that currently Querétaro has 10 branches operating in different municipalities.

“The expectation What we have this year is that in Querétaro there are 24 banks… we currently have 10 banks operating in different municipalities” detailed.

He specified that the Secretariat already have the infrastructure and the conditions to build and put into operation seven branches, at the end of the first two-month period of the year.

Each branch requires an investment of five million pesos, which will be exercised by the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) from the federal budget.

He pointed out that the municipalities that would benefit would be San Juan del Rio, The Marquis, Amealco, Arroyo Seco and Huimilpan which will have up to two branches since they are demarcations with the largest number of inhabitants.

“The lands in which the Welfare banks are built, they give them to us… The Federal Government is in charge of making the payment so that they can be built.”