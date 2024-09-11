The National Weather Service (SMN) issued the weather forecast for the weekend of September 11-15, noting that in Querétaro showers and heavy rain will continue.

During the afternoon of this Wednesday and until 08:00 hours on Thursday, humidity is expected to enter from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, generating showers and heavy rains, sometimes very heavy, with electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail in the northeast, center, east and southeast of the country.

Specifically for the state of Querétaro, the weather forecast indicates that during this day there will be heavy rain with very heavy rainfall of 50 to 75 mm.

On Thursday, the SMN forecasts that low pressure channels over the Mesa del Norte, northeast and east of the country, combined with the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, will generate showers and heavy rains at times.

On this day, the weather forecast indicates that in Querétaro will continue Heavy rains with punctual very strong from 50 to 75 mm.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Weather in Querétaro during the weekend

The SMN reported that low pressure channels over the Mesa del Norte, northeast and east of the country, combined with divergence at high levels of the atmosphere and the entry of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico will generate heavy to very heavy rains.

These weather systems will cause showers to continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with heavy rainfall of 25 to 50 mm in Querétaro.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Finally, the SMN explained that the forecast rains may be accompanied by electrical discharges, gusts of wind and possible hail, and could also cause an increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides, puddles and flooding in low-lying areas.