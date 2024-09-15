This September 17ththe White Roosters of Querétaro will receive the UANL Tigers in a match corresponding to the Matchday 8 of the 2024 Opening Tournament of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place at the Corregidora Stadium and it looks like it will be an accessible game for the people of Monterrey.
Querétaro comes to this match in a complicated situation, as it is still without a win in the tournament, so in one way or another, the White Roosters They will try to take advantage of their home advantage to add three points and escape from the bottom of the table.
For its part, Tigers is in a more comfortable position, as he continues to dispute the lead alongside the Blue Cross. Under the command of Veljko Paunovic He has shown a good level in the tournament and hopes to continue gaining confidence in a project that is just beginning.
For these reasons, below we leave you all the information so that you do not miss the match of Queretaro vs Tigrescorresponding to this week’s double matchday: schedules, broadcast channel and online streaming, as well as possible lineups and forecast.
When? Tuesday, September 17th
Where? Querétaro
Stadium: Corregidora Stadium
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
TV channel: Not available
Online streaming: Caliente TV (Youtube) and ViX
In the last 14 clashes between the two teams, Tigers has been the clear dominator of this rivalry. It has accumulated 9 victories and five draws. Among them, one of the most recent and hardest for Querétaro was a resounding victory of 5-0 in it Opening 2023which adds extra motivation to this Sunday’s match.
The last time that the Gallos Blancos beat Tigres It was in the Matchday 17 of the 2016 Aperturaat the Estadio Universitario. Before that victory, we have to go back to the Clausura 2014, also at the Volcán, so in Querétaro they have not won since the Apertura 2009, 1-0 back then.
Querétaro: Guillermo Allison; Omar Mendoza, Oscar Manzanares, Kevin Escamilla, Francisco Venegas, Sebastian Hernandez; Pablo Barrera, Martin Rio, Federico Lértora, Alan Medina; Samuel Sosa.
Tigers: Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Angulo, Joaquim Pereira, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino; Fernando Gorriaran, Rafael Carioca, Ozziel Herrera, Juan Brunetta, Diego Lainez; Andre-Pierre Gignac.
This match is shaping up to be an opportunity for Querétaro to spring a surprise and add their first three points of the tournament. However, Tigers He starts as a favorite thanks to his best moment and his recent history.
Queretaro 0-3 Tigers
