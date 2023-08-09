This Tuesday one of the quarterfinal matches of the Leagues Cup was defined between the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro and the Philadelphia Union.
The Mexican team was the first Aztec club to get their ticket to the next round of the tournament, beating the New England Revolution 5-3 from penalties, with an outstanding performance by goalkeeper Fernando Tapia, who saved two shots.
For its part, the Philadelphia Union left the New York Red Bulls squad on the way from the penalty point, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Goalie: F.Tapia
Defenses: O. Mendoza, F. Lértora, Ó. Manzanarez, J. Perlaza
Media: P. Barrera, J. Sierra, K. Escamilla, J. Gómez
Forwards: TO. Sepulveda and Camilo Sanvezzo.
‘We came to have a good tournament’
After the victory in the penalty shootout against the New England Revolution, coach Mauro Gerk said that they came to this tournament to compete and continue with the same humility.
“We know that important teams from Mexico have been left out, but we will continue with the same humility and the same work.”he commented at a press conference.
“The truth is that we are very happy with the classification, with the tournament that we are doing and we do not look at what the others think, we are focused on our objectives”added the ‘Tank‘.
Goalie: A.Blake
Defenses: D. Lowe, J. Elliott, J. Glesnes
Media: K. Wagner, J. Bueno, J. Martínez, O. Mbaïzo, D. Gazdag
Forwards: J. Carranza and M. Uhre.
They advance in a cardiac game
The team led by coach Jim Curtin advanced, not without difficulties, to the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, beating the New York Red Bulls from penalties.
In a game where they were down on the scoreboard, at minute 68′ Nathan Harriel scored the equalizer.
Already on penalties, Jesús Añez scored the decisive fifth shot to get the win.
Queretaro 0-2 Philadelphia Union.
