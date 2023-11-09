The pending duel on matchday ten between Monterrey Soccer Club and Santos Laguna, was played this Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., at the BBVA stadium. The result? Rayados won and is, so far, the sub-leader of the Apertura 2023 tournament, with the future in his hands in an extremely complicated tournament.
Germán Berterame was one of the first on Rayados’ injured list, and although many believed that the Argentine striker would miss the 2023 Apertura tournament, the guy fought until the end and recovered. He has scored three games in a row (the same ones he has won) and is positioned as one of the leaders for the Mexican championship league.
It will be time to close the season at the home of the White Roosters of Querétaro, and although Monterrey is already more than qualified, adding three would mean securing second place overall, so it will not be an easy game for the Queretaro team. Here we tell you all the minor details of the meeting.
When? Saturday, November 11.
Place: Queretaro
Stadium: Corrector
Schedule: 5:00 p.m. (local), 8:00 p.m. (ARG), 5:00 p.m. (USA)
Channel: TUDN
streaming: https://www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
Although they won their last game 3-0 against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez last Sunday, achieving positions of play-in It seems something unattainable for the people of Querétaro, who are in fifteenth place in the general table, with eighteen units. To climb to tenth, which currently belongs to Santos Laguna, with twenty points, they must win and wait for a series of results to occur.
Goalie: Allison
Defenses: Manzanares, Gularte, Barbieri and Ortíz Orozco
Midfielders: Escamilla, Barera, Gómez, Lértora and Sandoval
Forward: Zuñiga Murillo
Rayados is closing the tournament in an incredible way. Despite the injuries, which always compromised the work of Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz, the Monterrey Football Club always remained within the first four places in general, and today they have in their hands to finish as second, being , without a doubt, one of the main candidates for the title in the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: Maxi Meza, Luis Romo, Omar Govea and ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Fronts: Germán Berterame and Rogelio Funes Mori
#Querétaro #Monterrey #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups