“The balance of these three matches is positive, we know the clarity of the three rivals, I think that at this moment, regretting the two points against Toluca, we would be moderately positioned with the points we should have”said the strategist.

About Blue CrossEl Tanque mentioned that all the matches are complex, however, they seek to stay longer, in addition to the fact that little by little the reinforcements that arrived in January are entering, where the Venezuelan Samuel Sosa has already had a few minutes, the same as Francisco Venegas and the Uruguayan Facundo Batista.

“I think that little by little we are adding reinforcements and the team is acquiring that shape, little by little giving us more on offense and not suffering so much at the end of the games. I see several players with various discomforts, (Federico) Lértora with discomfort in the calf, Jordan (Sierra) He had to leave due to an abductor problem, we have had three intense games against the best teams, we are wearing out and now we are going to rest.”he finished.

“Refereeing can make mistakes. In the end it is a second consecutive victory and this has not happened since October for the club. It is super important for us to gain trust. I think we are being a super intense team, that we are not managing to capitalize on that intensity and that is leading us to feel more tired in the second half. When that pressure decreases, we have to learn to have control of the ball, this will be achieved as the games go by. Happy because what we practiced during the week is reflected on the scoreboard. I think the team has an identity that represents us as a coaching staff and we must continue building, strengthening and improving in the tournament.”said the helmsman.