Next Friday, February 2, Blue Cross visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Matchday 5 of Clausura 2024, of the Liga MXwhere the light blue will seek a third consecutive victory.
Just last Sunday, Gallos Blancos faced the runners-up Tigers in it Corregidora Stadium and it was close to giving the surprise. At minute 26, the Argentine Guido Pizarro committed an own goal when trying to deflect a cross, but in the 76th minute, Ozziel Herrera He was in charge of sealing the 1-1 draw. Added to this, the Queretaro team was left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Argentine midfielder. Martin Rio in added time. Those of the Argentine Mauro Gerk They add up to three units.
The Machine has just sealed a new victory by beating Xolos for the minimum of Angel Sepúlveda in it Sports City Stadium. With this, the cement team reached seven units, apart from Carlos Salcedo It already reappeared when entering the change for the complement.
When? Friday, February 2
Where? Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
Stadium: The corrector
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
Streaming: ViX
After the draw against Tigersthe technician Mauro Gerk accepted to have a positive balance after having faced difficult rivals such as Toluca, Striped, America and Tigersgetting three ties.
“The balance of these three matches is positive, we know the clarity of the three rivals, I think that at this moment, regretting the two points against Toluca, we would be moderately positioned with the points we should have”said the strategist.
About Blue CrossEl Tanque mentioned that all the matches are complex, however, they seek to stay longer, in addition to the fact that little by little the reinforcements that arrived in January are entering, where the Venezuelan Samuel Sosa has already had a few minutes, the same as Francisco Venegas and the Uruguayan Facundo Batista.
“I think that little by little we are adding reinforcements and the team is acquiring that shape, little by little giving us more on offense and not suffering so much at the end of the games. I see several players with various discomforts, (Federico) Lértora with discomfort in the calf, Jordan (Sierra) He had to leave due to an abductor problem, we have had three intense games against the best teams, we are wearing out and now we are going to rest.”he finished.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Óscar Manzanares, Pablo Ortiz
Midfielders: Kevin Escamilla, Nicolás Cordero, Samuel Sosa, Pablo Barrera
Forwards: Ettson Ayón, Facundo Batista
Substitutes: Francisco Venegas, Federico Lértora, Raúl Sándoval, Jaime Valencia, Alejandro Arana, Omar Mendoza, Rubio Rubín, Brayton Vázquez, Jordan Sierra, Misael Domínguez
After achieving a new victory, the technical director Martin Anselmi He did not want to say anything against the refereeing due to some aspects, although he did talk about how the match was experienced and what they are suddenly stopping doing.
“Refereeing can make mistakes. In the end it is a second consecutive victory and this has not happened since October for the club. It is super important for us to gain trust. I think we are being a super intense team, that we are not managing to capitalize on that intensity and that is leading us to feel more tired in the second half. When that pressure decreases, we have to learn to have control of the ball, this will be achieved as the games go by. Happy because what we practiced during the week is reflected on the scoreboard. I think the team has an identity that represents us as a coaching staff and we must continue building, strengthening and improving in the tournament.”said the helmsman.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Ignacio Rivero
Midfielders: Alexis Gutiérrez, Charly Rodríguez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rotondi
Forwards: Gabriel Fernández, Ángel Sepúlveda
Substitutes: Mauro Zaleta, Erik Lira, Amaury Morales, Mateo Levy, Carlos Vargas, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Salcedo, Rafael Guerrero, Camilo Cándido, Andrés Gudiño
Querétaro 1-1 Cruz Azul
