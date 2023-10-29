📝 Queretaro takes the three points against Xolos by the minimumhttps://t.co/C1Dg1ny2pI pic.twitter.com/YpOzBKmduB — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) October 22, 2023

Chivas won!! 🔴⚪ In Puebla, the Flock beat the Enfranjados and reached 21 points in the #Opening2023#LigaBBVAMX ⚽ pic.twitter.com/7Do88OWzFA — Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) October 21, 2023

Now, last semester the defense conceded 21 touchdowns and 16 goals were scored to culminate with a difference of -5, however, in this tournament they have only scored 14 times receiving 24 goals, appearing with a difference of -10. His last duels will be against Juarez and Striped.

“I have said that you have to be careful with people who make a mistake. Always when someone is hurt in life they get back up stronger. We must be careful for the good in what is coming for everyone. Then they hurt us, they hit us very hard. We were on a very good streak and we received very strong blows from the Leagues Cup to here.”commented El Pocho.

“Take care for the better because we have become stronger, we have become more warriors, more men and we have taken that role for the better. So, from those blows we had, we have become too strong and it has been seen in the results. If you let yourself fall they will trample you. Here the best way is to be able to get up. After that classic (Atlas), we are on the rise. It has been seen. Although it was not seen in the result we had in the United States against America, but in terms of attitude and desire it was shown a lot. They had two, they took advantage of them, we had many opportunities and all that adds up to being very strong in the group today.”he finished.