The regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament is close to concluding, of the Liga MX. For Matchday 15, Chivas will visit Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadiumnext Tuesday, October 31, with the aim of continuing to add points and ensure their direct presence in the League.
Prior to this meeting, White Roosters visited the Mazatlan and before that, the black and blue team hit Tijuana Xolos in local condition thanks to the captain’s minimum Pablo Barrera. In the match, the Argentine team Mauro Gerk He was left with nine men due to the expulsions of the Colombian striker Raul Zuniga and the left side Raul Sandoval. The people from Querétaro are twelfth in the general table with 15 units.
In the case of Guadalajara, it received on Date 14 a Tigers to relive the last final of Clausura 2023. Now, before colliding with the cats, the red and whites stepped on the Cuauhtémoc Stadium to beat 0-2 at Pueblawith annotations of Roberto Alvarado and Ronaldo Cisneros. With this, the Sacred Flock is sixth in the standings with 21 points.
When? Tuesday, October 31
Place: Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro
Stadium: Corrector
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx/
Lately Gallos has been at a good level, because this season he has the possibility of entering the Play-Inafter four wins, three draws and six losses.
Now, last semester the defense conceded 21 touchdowns and 16 goals were scored to culminate with a difference of -5, however, in this tournament they have only scored 14 times receiving 24 goals, appearing with a difference of -10. His last duels will be against Juarez and Striped.
Goalie: Guillermo Allison
Defenses: Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Omar Mendoza, Óscar Manzanárez
Midfielders: Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera
Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo, Nicolás Cordero
Substitutes: Marco García, Mauro Laínez, Pablo Ortiz, Aldahir Pérez, Alejandro Arana, Marco González, Alberto García, Paulo Yrizar, Jaime Gómez
Prior to the crash against TigersCaptain Victor Guzman spoke about the moment that the team is experiencing after the indiscipline and the sporting crisis, apart from leaving a warning to the rest of the clubs in the Liga MX.
“I have said that you have to be careful with people who make a mistake. Always when someone is hurt in life they get back up stronger. We must be careful for the good in what is coming for everyone. Then they hurt us, they hit us very hard. We were on a very good streak and we received very strong blows from the Leagues Cup to here.”commented El Pocho.
“Take care for the better because we have become stronger, we have become more warriors, more men and we have taken that role for the better. So, from those blows we had, we have become too strong and it has been seen in the results. If you let yourself fall they will trample you. Here the best way is to be able to get up. After that classic (Atlas), we are on the rise. It has been seen. Although it was not seen in the result we had in the United States against America, but in terms of attitude and desire it was shown a lot. They had two, they took advantage of them, we had many opportunities and all that adds up to being very strong in the group today.”he finished.
Goalie: Miguel Jimenez
Defenses: Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Alan Mozo, Alejandro Mayorga
Midfielders: Rubén González, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Isaác Brizuela
Substitutes: Ronaldo Cisneros, Erick Gutiérrez, Yael Padilla, Hiram Mier, Alan Torres, Óscar Whalley, Pável Pérez, Jesús Sánchez, Daniel Ríos, Zahid Muñoz
Queretaro 1-1 Chivas
