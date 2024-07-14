Querétaro and Chivas de Guadalajara will face each other on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX. El Rebaño Sagrado is coming off an unexpected defeat against Xolos de Tijuana and will look to get back on track when they visit the Gallos Blancos on this matchday in the middle of the week.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this clash between the Gallos Blancos and the Rebaño Sagrado: where and how to watch it, date, time, probable lineups, prediction and news about the teams.
City: Queretaro
Stadium: Corregidora
Date: Tuesday, July 16
Schedule: 19:00 hrs in Mexico
In Mexico the match can be followed live through Hot TV.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
America
|
3-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Tijuana
|
1-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
1 (3) – 1 (2)
|
Closing 2024
|
Pumas
|
1-1
|
Closing 2024
|
Chivas
|
2-0 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tijuana
|
4-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Toluca
|
0-0
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-0 D
|
2024 Clausura Round of 16 Semi-Final
|
America
|
0-0
|
Clausura 2024 Semi-Final First Leg
|
Toluca
|
0-0
|
Quarterfinals, second leg, Clausura 2024
The Gallos Blancos have had a very bad start to the Apertura 2024 season. The feathered squad has two consecutive losses and has not won a match since matchday 14, when they beat León by a score of 0-2.
In their last 10 clashes, a draw has been the most common result between these two teams. Chivas has three wins to Gallos Blancos’ one and six draws.
After the unexpected 4-2 defeat against Xolos de Tijuana, Fernando Gago, coach of the Rebaño Sagrado, spoke about his team’s performance at the start of the Apertura 2024. The Argentine coach stated that his team did not know how to react after receiving the first goal from the canines.
“Keep working. There are a lot of things to correct in victory and defeat (…) There are good situations and many negative feelings and we have to work on that”
– Fernando Gago
Querétaro: G. Allison; O. Mendoza, O. Manzanarez, K. Escamilla, F. Venegas, S. Hernandez; P. Barrera, M. Rio, F. Lértora, A. Medina; S. Sosa.
Chivas: R. Rangel; A. Mozo, G. Sepulveda, J. Orozco, J. Castillo; E. Gutierrez, F. Beltran, F. Gonzalez; C. Cowell, R. Alvarado, J. Hernandez.
While it is true that Querétaro is in poor form for this match, Chivas is in a similar situation. On paper, the red-and-white squad is much more powerful, but its performance has not been as desired at the start of this semester. Based on its most recent results, a draw is most likely.
Queretaro 1-1 Chivas
