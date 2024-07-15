This Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. from the La Corregidora Stadium, Club Querétaro will face Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the corresponding Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The Gallos Blancos team will seek its first victory of the competition after having fallen to Tijuana and América in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, the red-and-white team is coming off a 0-0 draw at home against Toluca and a 4-2 loss away to Club Tijuana.
In this way, in the following list we name five predictions that could happen in this commitment.
On paper, one might assume that the Sacred Flock is the favorite in this match, but the reality is that the level of play of both teams is not very far apart and both have a similar level, since they can compete when they are told to and when they are not, they can be a shame, so if the Roosters come out with enthusiasm they could take all three points.
Both teams have players who can make a difference in the attack, they can reach the ball and they are not the typical team that does not generate or propose in the offense, that is why both can score in the game.
Not only is it possible for both teams to score, but there could be several goals, as both teams have had weaknesses in the back line and at the same time have an offensive approach, although it is not the best, they try to create opportunities and shoot on goal and that is where several goals can fall.
In the last game he scored a brace of goals, unfortunately for him, both were offsides, so he was unable to celebrate and was left wanting, on this date it is possible that he will finally break his drought.
‘Piojo’ was not active in the Copa América with Mexico and will gradually pick up the pace with Guadalajara, so it is possible that he will be very involved in this match and create important opportunities.
