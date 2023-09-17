Next Wednesday, September 20, America visit to Queretaro in it Corregidora Stadium for their duel pending Matchday 2, of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhich was postponed due to the state of the Queretaro field at the beginning of July.
Last weekend, Gallos faced the Pueblawhile on a previous date they were beaten 5-0 by Tigers. The team led by the Argentine Mauro Gerk It is located on step 13 with seven points.
On the other hand, the Águilas lived the passion of National Classic versus Chivas in it Aztec stadiumbut one date before, they added three points by winning 2-3 against Blue Cross. The azulcremas are sixth with eleven points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
When? Wednesday, September 20
Place: Santiago de Querétaro
Stadium: Corrector
Schedule: 8:06 p.m.
Channel: Fox Sports
streaming: www.foxsports.com.mx/
Shortly before the end of the summer transfer market, Gallos received two serious losses, his scorer Angel Sepúlveda and Rodrigo Lopezwho went to Blue Cross and Cougars, respectively. With the loss of Cuatethe Queretanos brought the 24-year-old Argentine striker, Nicolas Corderowho comes for a year on loan with an option to purchase from Hurricane from Argentina, hoping that it will be the reference of the attack.
The South American played 98 games with El Globo, where he scored 14 goals, while in Union He saw action in 14 games, scoring twice. It will be in the next few days when he reports to the team, so he could debut on Wednesday against America in the pending crash.
Goalie: Fernando Tapia
Defenses: Oscar Manzanares, Emanuel Gularte, Raúl Sandoval, Jaime Gómez
Midfielders: Kevin Escamilla, Federico Lértora, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera
Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo, Ettson Ayón
Substitutes: Nico Ortíz, Mauro Laínez, Raúl Zúñiga, Alberto García, Joaquín Montecinos, Paolo Yrizar, Marco González, Marco García, Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Nicolás Cordero
Although the team analyzed many options for foreign defenders who were active in Europe, in the end they were unable to close any of them and even surprised at the end of the transfer market by bringing the Chilean into their ranks. Igor Lichnovskywho was training with Tigers despite having been left out of the plans to free up an Untrained position in Mexico.
Upon his arrival in Coapa, the defender launched: “When you arrive in America there will be doubts, you have to understand the people, it is normal. I want to earn the respect of the fans on the field. Since I put on the Club América shirt I have to defend it to the death”.
finely, Israel Kings would already be available for commitment after having been ruled out for the National Classicwhile Henry Martin, Sebastian Caceres and Nestor Araujo They could already be starters by being one hundred percent.
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Sebastián Cáceres, Ramón Juárez, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Álvarez
Midfielders: Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Diego Valdés
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Brian Rodríguez, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Israel Reyes, Miguel Layún, Salvador Reyes, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Dos Santos, Jonathan Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Santiago Naveda, Óscar Jiménez, Leo Suárez, Emilio Lara, Igor Lichnovsky
Querétaro 1-3 America
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Querétaro #América #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply