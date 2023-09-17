The Querétaro-América corresponding to Matchday 2 will not be played! ❌ Liga MX, through a statement, announced that the match will be rescheduled due to the poor conditions on the field at the Corregidora Stadium. The playing field was damaged after the… pic.twitter.com/BIR02rjm5V — Antonio de Valdés (@adevaldes) July 8, 2023

The South American played 98 games with El Globo, where he scored 14 goals, while in Union He saw action in 14 games, scoring twice. It will be in the next few days when he reports to the team, so he could debut on Wednesday against America in the pending crash.

🚨Nicolás Cordero already wears the T-shirt #Querétaro.

*️⃣The striker arrives on loan free of charge until December 2024 and with a purchase option of US$1,300,000 for 70% from #Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/B8ihBOmHKT — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) September 15, 2023

Upon his arrival in Coapa, the defender launched: “When you arrive in America there will be doubts, you have to understand the people, it is normal. I want to earn the respect of the fans on the field. Since I put on the Club América shirt I have to defend it to the death”.

finely, Israel Kings would already be available for commitment after having been ruled out for the National Classicwhile Henry Martin, Sebastian Caceres and Nestor Araujo They could already be starters by being one hundred percent.

🤔🤔 IGOR LICHNOVSKY AS STARTER? ❌ Sebastián Cáceres was injured in training ❌ Néstor Araujo is not 100% What do you think, azulcremas? pic.twitter.com/28jsmceElt — Picante Soccer (@futpicante) September 15, 2023