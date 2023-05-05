Unfortunately, the adolescent Marina P. 17 years old died at the hospitalAfter fighting for his life for nine days. His cause of death was a head injury caused by a firearm.

According to the first investigations, Marina was attacked with a shot to the head allegedly executed by 21-year-old Teresa “N” in the Puerta Real subdivision of the municipality of Corregidora, Querétaro on April 26.

It is believed that the reason for the attack was related to a love dispute given that Marina was the ex-partner of Teresa’s boyfriend.

It was possible to establish that Teresa was involved in the attack, because she Everything was caught on surveillance cameras. of the subdivision, the place where Teresa intercepted Marina, the shot occurred in the common area of ​​the condominiums.

It is also known that the investigations led the authorities to locate the firearm in the bathrooms of a food establishment near the site of the attack.

Teresa fled to Oaxaca to try to avoid justiceHowever, the Oaxaca Prosecutor’s Office and agents of the Crime Investigation Police (PID) of the Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office worked together to locate Teresa and complete her arrest warrant.

The woman was transferred to the state of Querétaro, where the initial hearing was held, where she was linked to a trial for attempted murder with a precautionary measure of preventive detention and three months of complementary investigation.