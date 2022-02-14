With only two units in the first four games of Leaguethe Queretaro has already begun to modify on the fly to avoid continuing in the absolute mediocrity of the MX League. Hernan Cristante will assume the technical direction of the team for the rest of the season, after the cessation of the Uruguayan Leonardo Ramosand will have his debut tonight against Pachuca in the stadium gentleman. Upon the arrival of the Argentine coach, a new reinforcement is added, which has come to cover the loss of Jonathan Dos Santos.
According to the newspaper’ACE‘, the Argentinian Ariel Nahuelpan will wear the jersey again Queretaro after having left there for Argentine football in 2020. after leaving in 2020, Nahuelpan go back to Mexicowhere he also played with clubs like Tijuana, Cougars Y Pachuca. The striker comes to cover the loss of the Uruguayan Jonathan Dos Santos, who has missed the rest of the season due to injury. In his previous stage with the ‘white roosters’, the striker scored four goals in nine games.
Queretaro will be measured this Monday at Pachuca on the stadium field gentlemanin a match that will mark the debut of chrysanthemum as coach, corresponding to the fifth day of the tournament Shout Mexico 2022.
