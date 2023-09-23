The supply of Petroleum liquid gas (LP gas) is a basic necessity in our homes, and it is important to be informed about prices to avoid paying more.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has announced the maximum LP gas prices in the municipalities of Querétaro for the week of the 2ndSeptember 4 to 30.

It should be noted that for this week, the maximum cost of LP gas in Querétaro had a notable increasegoing from $17.40 pesos per kilogram and $9.40 per liter to $17.81 per kilo and $9.62 per liter, which is the maximum this week.

According to the CRE, only Landa de Matamoros has this cost in Querétaro, since it is part of region 157.

While the rest of the municipalities, including the capital, will have a maximum price of $17.55 per kilogram and $9.48 per liter.

In this way, an average 30-kilogram gas cylinder will have a maximum price of $534.30 pesos in Landa de Matamoros.

While in the rest of the state, a tank of the same capacity will cost $526.50, 7.80 pesos cheaper.

It is important to note that these prices are the maximum allowable and that LP gas distributors may offer lower prices.

Therefore, it is recommended to compare prices and look for cheaper options before making a purchase.