Querétaro, Qro.- The Querétaro State Water Commission (CEA)reported that it began with the reinstatement of supply from Water to queretana capitalwhich will be gradual to ensure that the repair of Aqueduct System II does not have flaws.

Luis Alberto Vega Ricoy, Executive Member of the CEAthrough a video on social networks, explained this Thursday that the repairs of the two leaks caused by the telecommunications company in the main pipe of the aqueduct were completed.

It was Wednesday night when the work was completed and the restoration of the supply began. started with a flow rate of 300 liters per secondwhich corresponds to a fifth of the normal flow, of 1,500 liters per second, explained the official.

“To inform that the State Water Commission has begun the gradual restoration of supply of drinking water through the network.

“Since no problem was observed on the morning of this Thursday the 29th, the flow was increased by 800 liters per second with this flow started the filling of the Macrotanks storage located next to the Anahuac University,” he explained.

With this, the Commission hopes that it will be possible to gradually increase the flow of the aqueduct until it reaches its normal tributary.

It is possible that due to the replenishment of the liquid during the course of the afternoon and night of this Thursday the lines begin to saturate and city water networks.

He reported that both the neighborhoods that did not have service and a large part of those that had tandem service they have begun to receive water through the hydraulic network.

And he anticipated that will continue to supply free water through pipes to areas where the service has not been regularized.

“As reported by the Secretary of Government Guadalupe Murguía this fact will not go unpunished and all the rigor of the law will be applied to those responsible for causing this serious problem Thank you very much”

It is to be remembered that the last 22 of this month, workers from the telecommunications company Flo Networks who installed fiber optics caused an affectation in the pipes of the Aqueduct II System that supplies water to the capital of Queretaro, and left at least 60 neighborhoods without supply.