Reveal the best and worst mayors of cities with more than a million inhabitants, according to surveys.

The Mitofsky company revealed that the best rated was Luis Nava, PAN mayor of Querétaro with 58.2 percent approval.

While the emecist Pablo Lemus, municipal president of Guadalajara, obtained second place with 56.5 percent approval.

On the other hand, the worst qualified mayor was the morenista Fernando Vilchis who governs in Ecatepecwith 33.1 percent approval.

He The second worst place was occupied by Monserrat Caballero, also from Morena. from the border town Tijuana with 43.4 percent approval.

Although it is worth mentioning that according to the ranking of the pollster Mitofsky, none reached the outstanding rating, which is above 60 percent. Fernando Vilchis is the only one who obtained a ‘low’ rating with less than 40 percent.

