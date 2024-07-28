How do you love someone well? What is loving someone badly? How do you learn the line between arguments and abuse? What happens when you punch a wall? And when you get your first outburst of anger? Is a certain level of verbal violence assumed in relationships? Is it possible for an abuser to not be aware of the abuse he is inflicting? Could it be that he even believes he is an exemplary husband and father? Is it possible to rape someone for 30 years of marriage without physical violence or explicit threats? What is fear? Could it be that your mother’s life has been hell without you realizing it? Without you ever stopping to think about her mood, her feelings? Without you seeing, or wanting to see, that there was something deeply abnormal and violent in that apparent family normality?

These are some of the questions that arise Wantthe fiction series by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (Barakaldo, 46 ​​years old), the acclaimed director of Five little wolveswhich will be presented in September at the San Sebastian festival and which will premiere in October on Movistar Plus+. It is the story of Miren Torres. A woman who decides to report her husband for abuse and continued rape over 30 years of marriage. A story in four chapters full of grey areas, as its author explains. Of complex reflections. Of dilemmas. Of difficult conversations for the characters, and also for the viewers.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa and Nagore Aranburu (Azpeitia, 48 years old), the actress who plays Miren Torres, meet at the Alhóndiga, in the heart of that Bilbao that is so present in the series.

—Who is Miren Torres?

—She is someone who is faced with the fact that she has to report that she has been mistreated for decades by the person she once thought loved her. Someone who has never physically attacked her but who, according to her, has exercised other types of violence, sometimes much more subtle — explains Ruiz de Azúa.

—She is a woman from Bilbao, from the left bank, who married a wealthy man from the right bank at a very young age and who has apparently led a stable, comfortable and socially calm life. A showcase. Without showing anything too much and without looking at herself too much. Dedicated to ensuring that everything was fine, that others were fine. And her main dilemma is deciding whether she is going to put herself in the foreground even if that means setting in motion a process with unforeseeable and irreversible consequences —Nagore Aranburu elaborates.

There are several trips in Want. There is a judicial journey, a family one, and a personal, moral one, which has to do with how we relate to others. The series talks about a woman in her fifties married to a man of about 60, educated in a series of values ​​and beliefs about masculinity that we sometimes take for granted, but that perhaps are not entirely so. “I think there are inertias of the character of Íñigo that are still there, also in the younger generations, and that women continue to prioritize in some way the desire of the other over our own,” says Ruiz de Azúa.

The series presents four very defined points of view: that of Miren Torres, whose journey is to recognize herself as a victim, something that is not easy; that of her husband, Íñigo Gorosmendi, played by Pedro Casablanc; and that of her two children, both of legal age, whose lives are shaken when their mother explains to them that she has left home and has just reported their father for abuse… and rape. “The story plays on these four points of view so that each one can draw their own conclusions about each one’s dilemma,” explains Ruiz de Azúa. “Many doors open. On the one hand there is the trial, which can end however, with whatever sentence. But nothing ends there. The family does not end. That is the most uncomfortable part of the series. How do you position yourself as a child? We are used to positioning ourselves in cases that we see clearly, with physical aggressions involved. But this is more silent, more hidden. Fear is sometimes not seen, it can be invisible.”

Ruiz de Azúa and Aranburu spoke with women who were victims of abuse, with lawyers and with psychologists to write the script (co-written with Eduard Sola and Júlia de Paz) and to develop the character. Miren Torres does not exist, but the situations she describes do. Fear, isolation, annulment, feeling forced to maintain sexual relations that one does not want, letting the other person make all the decisions, anger as a control mechanism.

And guilt and shame. “That stuck with us,” agree the director and actress. “Many women felt bad for not being able to defend themselves even though they probably couldn’t have done anything else,” argues Ruiz de Azúa. “When these relationships begin, they are not usually terrible. There may be a germ, a seed of something that is not going well, but there is also love, moments of happiness, consensual sexual relations. Everything is a process, the abuse of power is built over time and can arise from different places: from economic inequality or other types of situations, from hierarchies, even from fear of conflict. Each story is unique, but at the same time there are many similar, shared patterns. Sensations and feelings that are repeated in the testimonies of the victims.”

“The women we spoke to told us that sexual violence is the last thing reported, the last thing you realise, the thing that is most denied and the hardest to accept and deal with,” explains Aranburu. “It is something very intimate, which we are not used to airing and much less talking about with our children,” adds Ruiz de Azúa. “My generation, for example, has been told about sexual education, but in a very pragmatic way, to avoid illnesses and unwanted pregnancies. And we have barely addressed the affective, emotional part, the limits, our own and others’ desires. Nobody talked to us about this. Sexual violence is often questioned: “Are you sure? Haven’t you made a mistake?” victims are asked. And yet, when something hurts us, when something hurts us, we notice it perfectly, we know it. The power of violence is absolutely real.”

“I think that at some point in their relationship, Miren accepted sex as part of her caregiving,” says Aranburu. “It was like preparing her husband’s clothes or cooking for him. Behind it is the idea that if the other person is more in the mood for sex, you have to please him, you shouldn’t say no. And it’s not considered serious.” “It’s something that another of the characters brings up,” adds Ruiz de Azúa. “That in a marriage you give in to sexual relations because it has to be that way, as if it were part of the marital pact.”

Miren Torres and Íñigo Gorosmendi are a couple like many others that we have around us without paying much attention to them. “Sometimes we tolerate, to varying degrees, acts of violence in relationships,” responds Ruiz de Azúa. “But they do harm. That is not free. For me, something interesting about the story of Miren and Íñigo is that it lasts 30 years. I wanted to tell how that couple has been built over time to get to the point where she reports him for sexual violence. For decades, no one has said that there was anything strange in their relationship. Neither the family, nor the social circle. Until suddenly Miren raises her hand and says: ‘No, this is no longer the case, this has not been right, this is not right and it is going to end.’”

“But for her it is not easy at all, it is like climbing a mountain,” explains Aranburu. “She needs to do it, to get out of that relationship, but at the same time she feels very alone. These are very difficult decisions in which you do not know how your family, your environment will react. Many do not believe her, they form sides… Look, sometimes she wants to cry, sometimes she feels angry, sometimes she wants her husband to die so that her problems disappear and she can move on with her life. This interpretation has been the hardest job I have done so far. And the most special. I think we have all lived the series with a lot of responsibility because of what it raised. It has been a very emotional and very true journey.”

Who is Íñigo Gorosmendi? “We talked a lot about how to build the character with the actor Pedro Casablanc,” explains the director. “We talked about where to do it from. He is someone who believes he acts out of love, out of protection, and also out of fear of abandonment. He does not initially recognise himself in the description that Miren makes of him. And we do not know what he thinks in the solitude of his bed, whether or not he is capable of reviewing his behaviour and his relationship. For me it was also especially interesting that the couple’s two adult children were boys. Because we all believe ourselves to be very different from our parents, but many times we have more of them than we would like. And the relationship between Miren and Íñigo has been the emotional reference for those two boys.”

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, director, and Nagore Aranburu, leading actress, of the series ‘Querer’, at Azkuna Zentroa, Bilbao. Samuel Sanchez

Part of the discomfort in the story of Want, The director explains that everyone knows couples in which respect does not exist, where bitter arguments, bad answers or hidden violence take place in an almost normal way. “The intention of the series is to open a window to reflection, generate conversation, rethink our relationships, be attentive, put the warning light on,” she explains. “We are telling the story of many women, of many men.”

The conversation with Ruiz de Azúa and Aranburu is filled with many moments of silence, of looking at each other, of stopping to reflect on the dilemmas that the series poses without being entirely clear about them. The director responds with the same pause to the last two questions.

—Do we want evil?

—I think it’s very easy for all of us to have wanted something bad at some point. We haven’t talked about it much because it seems like it’s something that you learn on your own, naturally with life, and maybe we haven’t analyzed and talked about it much more. Not only about sexual consent, but about consent in general. About limits. About what we want. This series has allowed me to talk about fear, about how it conditions us in relationships, about tolerance of violence. Why don’t we give it importance sometimes? Why do we look the other way?

—What is good love?

—I wish I had the answer. I guess it has to do with the other person, with really seeing them, with being able to put yourself in their place. With trying to understand how they feel in the relationship, what makes them happy and what causes them pain. With giving them that space, because if we only look at ourselves we can’t build anything together. I would like this series to generate private conversations about all these issues. To understand and love each other better, the first thing we have to do is talk.

