Home page politics

Press Split

The trial against Michael Ballweg starts in Stuttgart at the beginning of October. (Archive photo) © Marijan Murat/dpa

Did Michael Ballweg wrongfully solicit donations? This question must now be clarified by the Stuttgart Regional Court.

Stuttgart – The trial against the “Querdenken” initiator Michael Ballweg for attempted fraud in 9450 cases begins on October 2nd at the Stuttgart Regional Court. This was announced by a court spokesman. Initially, trial dates are scheduled until spring 2025.

According to previous statements by the public prosecutor’s office, Ballweg is said to have raised more than one million euros in donations for the organization through public appeals from thousands of people, but deceived the donors about how the funds were used. Ballweg had always denied the allegations. He was released from custody in April 2023. His lawyer Reinhard Löffler said the defense was of the opinion that the allegations were unfounded. The proceedings would confirm this.

The criminal division of the regional court had initially not admitted the charge of attempted fraud. However, the Stuttgart Higher Regional Court upheld an appeal by the public prosecutor against the non-admission. The criminal proceedings are now being brought before the economic criminal division. The charge of money laundering has been finally dropped.

Ballweg also has to answer to the court on suspicion of tax evasion. The “Querdenken” movement had formed in Stuttgart in many German cities in the wake of the Corona pandemic. The supporters repeatedly demonstrated publicly against the political measures to contain the virus. There were also attacks on police officers and media representatives.

Four years after the first major demonstration of the “lateral thinking” movement in Berlin, several thousand demonstrators again marched through the capital at the weekend. Some participants waved flags with the dove of peace. Others called on banners for a “review of the corona measures” and “consequences for those responsible”. The demonstration was registered by Ballweg. dpa