Queralt Castellet (Sabadell, 31 years old) has lived a 2020 of contrasts. The season ended in an unbeatable wayBronze at the World Cup, winning at Copper Mountain (United States) and Laax (Switzerland), and became the first non-American rider to win at the X-Games in Aspen (United States) in eleven years. At the end of the competition, in March, the Catalan traveled to Spain to attend to different advertising commitments … and was caught by the pandemic. “I had planned to go five days and return to Laax to take advantage of the last part of the season to train, since it is a very important time to try new things, but I could not“, he assures in a telephone interview to AS.

His idea was to rush spring into Laax before traveling to the United States and then New Zealand, but all plans fell through. In July he was able to go to Switzerland and from there he went to Austria. He had to train without snow, but he worked on other aspects in the high-performance center that Red Bull has in that country. “It is a place that all Red Bull athletes have the opportunity to go. I usually go every year and we compare physical parameters with respect to last year. Then we work on what we want to improve. Let’s say they put you in tune to start your specific training. Since September 10 I have been in Switzerland taking advantage of the glaciers, since I could not go to the final part of winter in New Zealand, “he reveals.

Now, Queralt focuses on the reduced schedule, which he is aware that it can decrease more. The World Cup will have two stops: Laax (January 19-23) and Calgary (March 6-9). In between, the X-Games (January 27-30) and the Mammoth Grand Prix (February 3-6) will be played. Then the Dew Tour and the World Championships in China would be scheduled. “It’s complicated. If a country does not have access to a competition, it is not disputed. Being a global sport it is very complicated and more because the calendar is impossible to group it geographically as in other sports “, he admits with the hope of being able to put on a number as many times as possible and leave behind his most atypical year.