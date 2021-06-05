The cinematographic works of Quentin Tarantino are recognized around the world. It is a reality that the director has known how to position his name and he has done it very well. Therefore, it is impossible to imagine a film by the acclaimed filmmaker without his characteristic stamp, which – despite not being something explicit – leaves a mark of automatic blood on whoever sees the memorable scenes that are part of his iconic films.

Until now, Tarantino has directed nine feature films; but on many occasions has made clear his desire to retire from the cinema after his tenth project sees the light, which -by the way- we still don’t know what it will be. However, Once upon a time in Hollywood may turn out to be his anticipated departure from the big screen.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Quentin Tarantino was invited to the Pure Cinema Podcast, where he opened up about the reality of other filmmakers when they announced their retirement. “Most of them have horrible latest movies. Usually his worst films are his last ”.

He also reflected on the continuity of his career as a director. “I mean that the last films of most of the directors are terrible. That situation is making me think that maybe I shouldn’t do another movie because I could be very, very happy to drop the mic on Once upon a time in Hollywood“.

Once upon a time in Hollywood

As recalled, Tarantino was interviewed by specialized journalist Peter Travers at the beginning of 2020, where he revealed that his role as a father has confirmed his desire to step aside. “I haven’t retired, so talking about the aesthetics of retiring before doing so is a bit obnoxious. I feel like directing is a kind of youth game, and cinema is changing. Now I belong more to the old guard than before ”.

“I like that now is the time for this third act, to lean a little more towards the literary, lean a little more towards writing, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband. I’m not going to take my family and take them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place, ”he continued.

Will Once Upon a Time in Hollywood be a written novel?

According to what was reported by EW, Quentin Tarantino explained that Once upon a time in Hollywood will become a written novel. This book will go on sale on June 29.

“In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you are left wondering what happens to this guy and one of the things about the book is that there are isolated chapters that tell you, for example, that this whole section will be about the past of Cliff. (…) Each isolated chapter that is only about Cliff’s past is like a strange little novel in itself starring him ”, he declared.