On past occasions, the renowned film director Quentin Tarantino has made it clear that the films of Marvel he doesn’t find them interesting at all, thus ruling out the possibility of seeing him create a tape of said universe. However, recently he has mentioned that there is only one adaptation that would make one that may not be well known.

Speaking during a promotional event for his new book Cinema speculationwas asked tarantino about making a movie, and revealed that in the unlikely event that it actually happened there was only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. This was a war comic with Nick Fury and his band of alternate heroes.

Although you don’t remember it that much, these characters appeared in Captain America the First Avenger. Despite showing this slight interest, the likelihood of him assuming the role of director is close to zero. “You have to be a day laborer to do those things,” Tarantino mentioned, “I’m not a day laborer. I’m not looking for work.”

Via: comic book