Quentin Tarantino, at the ine festival in Rome in 2021. Stefania M. D’Alessandro (Getty Images for RFF)

In the short distance, Quentin Tarantino does not smell of gunpowder. If he had to smell something, he would smell triumph: the one he had on Sunday in Barcelona when he spoke to 1,500 enthusiastic people about his book. cinema meditations (Reservoir Books and Columna, in Catalan), in the course of a tour he is carrying out around Europe and which will now end in Berlin. After celebrating how well the evening went at the Coliseum theater, ending it in a bar until late at night, the filmmaker, who has changed the appointment of the interview from the La Central bookstore where he was scheduled to go to his hotel, appears somewhat tired but satisfied. His presence, with that strong face with iconic features, is imposing: after all, Tarantino (Knoxville, USA, 60 years old) is the man who has filmed some of the most impressive scenes in recent cinema and has directed many of the actors More popular.

Ask. How about yesterday’s experience?

Answer. Very funny! were you? Yeah? You like me? I’m very happy to hear it. It was great. I loved!

Q. He has us all very concerned with the fact that he is going to stop making movies. After the film you are preparing about a film critic, isn’t there going to be more?

R. That is the intention.

Q. Won’t we have a science fiction movie of his? He lacks that genre that he likes so much.

R. Possibly not. But let’s let a little time pass.

Q. Do you have a good katana? I mean, a samurai sword.

R. I have, yes, I have kept the Kill Bill.

Q. In other words, he has Hattori Hanzo swords! Wow!

R. Ha, ha, yes.

Q. The thing about the swords is that when in his book he talks about Steve McQueen, whom he praises a lot, especially for bullit and The escapeexplains that he only read car magazines but that he was very concerned about the weapon that his characters had to carry.

R. Yes, he was a weapons expert. Choosing the right weapon is very important in an action movie.

Q. What do you prefer: katana, 44 magnum, sawed-off shotgun under the desk, Gatlin machine gun wielded by Warren Oates, flamethrower?

R. In general, in modern cinema when I have to choose a weapon I use a 9 mm, because it looks like a .45 automatic pistol but it doesn’t jam.

Q. What do you think of Alec Baldwin’s accident on the set of Rust What cost Halyna Hutchins her life?

R. A tragedy. I don’t know how it could happen. On filming there are many security measures. We are very careful.

Q. What is your position on the debate on gun ownership in the US?

R. There are always both sides. We certainly don’t need as many automatic weapons as there are. There should be more precise laws. I have a gun at home.

Q. A gun?

R. Yes, to protect.

Q. Speaking a few years ago with the father of Uma Thurman, a promoter of Tibetan Buddhism in the US, a friend of the Dalai Lama and a former monk, he defended his cinema and told me that we must distinguish between real violence and that on the screen.

R. Robert, yes; I can’t say it better. There is no real violence in the movies. We are playing.

Q. Are you tired of the debate about violence in your cinema?

R. Yes a lot; In fact, I hope you stop asking, hahaha.

Q. But you speak of the unbearable violence of Bambi in his book, how it disturbed him, and yesterday he made big headlines about it.

R. Bambi…horrifying. And when I said it, the public reacted by showing that they knew exactly what she was talking about. Much of my generation was very traumatized by the film. Everyone remembers it.

Q. Let me make the joke that you should identify more with Tambor, because of the barrel of a revolver.

R. You are emphasizing that.

Q. He talks a lot in his cinema meditations of Deliverance, the shocking film by John Boorman, with the savage rape of one of the leading men.

R. The analysis of that movie is one of my favorite parts of the book.

Q. His summary, “what happens in the forest stays in the forest”, is great. Some of us who saw the film were also too young, although not as young as you, we were introduced to archery by the character of Burt Reynolds.

R. Funny, maybe you got over it like that.

Tarantino fans at the entrance to the Coliseum theater in Barcelona before the filmmaker’s talk on Sunday. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

Q. How did it occur to him to kill Hitler in Damn bastards?

R. Good question. I was writing the script and I got stuck. He was thinking: “Okay, it looks like the bastards and the resistance are going to get their goal, now what?” I didn’t know how to go on and no idea came to me. So I thought: “What if I just screw Hitler and I kill him?” I said to myself: “Can I do it?” And I answered myself: “Sure, it’s my movie, I can do whatever I want”. So I wrote the idea down on a piece of paper, and seeing it the next morning, I decided, “Here I go.”

Q. Apart from the fact that he rewrites the history of Hitler by making him die in a French cinema instead of the Führerbunker in Berlin in the middle of a massacre of Nazis that surpasses that of gallows twelvehad a very good actor playing him, Martin Wuttke.

R. He certainly is, a great Hitler, even with a cape.

Q. How do you achieve the climate of tension in those sequences of yours that are so characteristic, like the one in the La Louisiane tavern in Damn bastards that ends up in shot salad?

R. I do not know how to explain it. I have a talent for it. It’s easy for me to create those situations where the characters start talking and things fall into place and there’s a climax. You throw a ball to the actors and they catch it.

Q. What is your favorite tense moment?

R. In the movies? The one with the farm at the beginning of Damn bastards. With the Nazi officer Hans Landa talking to the owner of the farm that hides Jews under the ground.

Q. And the tense Strudel and whipped cream sequence from the same movie?

R. Hahaha, that one too.

Q. Humor plays an important role in its creation. An unforgettable moment in this regard is that of the pathetic Klu Klux Klan riders in django unchained. By the way, have you seen any procession with hoods these days?

R. No, but I know they have nothing to do with the KKK.

Q. Was the sequence of the horsemen improvised?

R. Not at all, it’s written in the script, the entire dialogue, from start to finish. The goal was to make it look that fresh.

Q. In his films there are two anthological dance moments. the one with the twist pulp fiction, and the one of the dance of Mr. Rubio by Michael Madsen in Reservoir Dogs. Do you have a special interest in dance?

R. A dance sequence can work very well in a movie, but the two cases you mention are very different. the one of Reservoir Dogs It’s strange, a torture dance, John and Uma’s is real dance. And then there was John Travolta!

Q. In the book he confirms his esteem for Spanish cinema. He is somewhat surprised at her assessment of Bullfighter, that here has never been considered the best of Almodóvar.

R. I’m not saying it’s the best movie, but I really like it. Last night at the bar talking we remember that Bullfighter Orson Welles also liked it, and he also highly valued the cinema of Antonio Isasi. What is very relevant is what surprised us in the eighties in the US, when cinema was so timorous, sequences as brave as that of Almodóvar’s extorero masturbating to movies slasher [de psicópatas asesinos].

Q. From Antonio Isasi-Isasmendi he quotes in his book a summer to kill.

R. I am a fan of Isasi. And that movie is a revenge-themed genre, which I talk about a lot. A great Christopher Mitchum was coming out.

Q. He was riding an Ossa enduro, a very popular all-terrain motorcycle at the time.

R. Did she become famous because of the movie?

Q. It was before, a legendary motorcycle. What relationship does it have with the platforms?

R. I don’t watch Netflix. At home I prefer to watch movies on DVD than on platforms. I like to stick with DVDs.

Q. Is your personal Arcadia the old Manhattan video store where you worked as a clerk?

R. Yes, when they closed I bought all their inventory, I did not want it to be lost, I have the entire collection.

Q. Are actors very special creatures?

R. Yes they are. Until now I have always gotten along very well with them. We had a great time together. My job is to bring out the best in filming them. I always tell them that I hope they think that after working with me their next movie is crap. Let them say to themselves, “how good I was in the last movie I did with Tarantino”.

Q. His enthusiasm for rocky.

R. I think I saw her at the ideal age, 13 years old. Sylvester Stallone is a really good actor.

Q. cornered It was worse than David Morrell’s novel, First bloodwhich was great.

R. It’s true. I really like Morrell, and I read the novel before. I like Stallone, but the Rambo character is much better in the book.

