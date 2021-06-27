Django Without a Chain, Inglorious Basterds and Pulp fiction are just a few of the iconic films that are part of Quentin Tarantino’s renowned career. The acclaimed American filmmaker has directed nine films in total and on many occasions has made clear his decision to retire from the industry after his 10th project sees the light.

In that sense, Tarantino was invited to the television program Real time with Bill Maher, where he revealed that he maintains his stance of only directing ten feature films. “I know the history of cinema and, from here on, directors do not improve. I still have another. (…) At the same time, working for 30 years making as many films as I have done, not as many as other people, is a long career. It is a really long race. And I have given everything I have “.

He also declared that he thought of an adaptation of one of his classics to end his praised career. “In fact, I’ve considered remaking Reservoir Dogs as my last movie “I won’t do it, internet! But I have considered it. “

While we don’t have more details about what Tarantino’s new move will be, what we can enjoy for now is the Once upon a time in Hollywood novel. His successful 2019 film will have a literary version and will be available from June 29.

As for the plot, it has transpired that the book will bring us closer to the history of Brad Pitt’s character. “In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you wonder what happens to this guy, and one of the things about the book is that there are isolated chapters that tell you, for example, that this whole section will be about him. Cliff’s past. (…) Each isolated chapter that is only about Cliff’s past is like a strange little novel in itself starring him, ”explained the director himself a few weeks ago.