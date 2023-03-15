Quentin Tarantinodirector of milestones in the world of cinema such as pulp Fiction, Kill Bill And Once upon a time in Hollywood is preparing for what, according to many insiders, will be his last work as a director.

The script title has been leaked for now and it looks like it is The Movie Critic (film critics), the start date of shooting seems to be set for next autumn.

The film will deal with the story of a female protagonist at the end of the 1970s of the last century, the details about the purpose of the protagonist are unknown for the moment but from the title we can guess that she could be a journalist of some fame, as often happened in those years.

The most accredited figure who served in those years was Pauline Kaelwidely regarded as the most influential film critic of her generation who also worked as a consultant for the Paramount.

It is not clear who will be the official distributor of the film but the rumors in the circles of Hollywood talk about Sony given the connection with Once upon a time in Hollywood: this would be his last film based on the statements of the filmmaker who, he has often underlined, how much it mattered to him in his career the goal of directing no more than ten films and this seems to be just the tenth effort.